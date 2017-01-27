FMM demands action on new evidence in Dupont-Verlon murders

RFI in 15 languages

 

Aurelio, music 'best weapon' to defend Garifuna rights
Aurelio Martinez
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
France
France Ghislaine Dupont Claude Verlon

FMM demands action on new evidence in Dupont-Verlon murders

By
media A poster with the portraits of reporter Ghislaine Dupont (R), 51, and radio technician Claude Verlon, 58, two French journalists killed in Mali at the entrance of the FMM building in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris in 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

France Médias Monde (FMM), the parent company of RFI, has called on French investigators to examine new evidence in the case of the murder of two RFI reporters in 2013.

Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon were kidnapped and killed near Kidal in Mali months after French forces were deployed during the Touareg uprising.

New evidence, brought to light in a French documentary Thursday, now suggests there is a link between negotiations over the liberation of four French hostages in Niger who were kidnapped in 2010 in neighbouring Niger and the murder of two reporters.

A text claiming responsibility for the murders of the journalists revealed in the film claimed that the assassination of the two was the price that President Francois Hollande had to pay for the release of the hostages.

The film suggested that the French government paid 30 million euros for the release of the hostages in Arlit, and the subsequent distribution of the money created tensions between rival factions in the Tourag rebellion, which led to the kidnapping of the two journalists.

A statement issued over night by the directors of RFI demanded that the evidence produced in the doumentary be taken into account in future investigations. The statement reads:

"In light of the Envoyé Spécial documentry that was aired last night on France 2 entitled 'Hostages of the State', the management of RFI (Radio France International) welcomes the fact that another editorial team has taken up the investigation into the murders [of Dupont and Verlon] which complements the investigation that its own teams [RFI] have been conducting for more than three years."

The statement adds:

"France Médias Monde, as a civil party in the inquiry into the circumstances of the death of its two journalists, is demanding that the authorities take the new elements uncovered in the documentary into account and mandates its lawyers to ask the investigating judge to carry out an investigations into those elements."

Dupont, 57, and Verlon, 58, were abducted and murdered on November 2, 2013, in northern Mali, where they were covering an election campaign for Radio France Internationale (RFI).

Their killing was claimed by al Qaeda’s regional branch AQIM (al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb), which spoke of retaliation for France’s military intervention to drive Islamist insurgents out of northern Mali.

In a disturbing twist, the documentary also reveals that Dupont’s personal computer, which she had left in Paris, was hacked and her mail box emptied moments before her abduction.

A French investigation into the murders has made little progress since its launch in April 2014, to the dismay of the slain journalists’ families and their lawyers. They fear the killing of several suspects in French raids on al Qaeda cells will further hamper the inquiry.

 

