France
France US Donald Trump

France describes Trump’s immigration decision as ‘worrying’

By
media Jean-Marc Ayrault (L) escorts his newly appointed Germany counterpart Sigmar … Jean-Marc Ayrault / Sigmar Gabriel REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim-majority countries is worrying, the French foreign minister said on Saturday.

"This can only worry us," Jean-Marc Ayrault, who was speaking at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel in Paris. "Welcoming refugees who flee war and oppression is part of our duty.".

Ayrault’s comments come after Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

In the most sweeping use of his presidential powers since taking office a week ago, Trump paused the entry of travelers from Syria and the six other nations for at least 90 days, saying his administration needed time to develop more stringent screening processes for refugees, immigrants and visitors.

"I'm establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. Don't want them here," Trump said earlier on Friday at the Pentagon.

"We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people," he said.

The order seeks to prioritize refugees fleeing religious persecution, a move Trump separately said was aimed at helping Christians in Syria. That led some legal experts to question whether the order was constitutional.

One group said it would announce a court challenge on Monday. The Council on American-Islamic Relations said the order targets Muslims because of their faith, contravening the U.S. Constitutional right to freedom of religion.

"President Trump has cloaked what is a discriminatory ban against nationals of Muslim countries under the banner of national security," said Greg Chen of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

The bans, though temporary, took effect immediately, causing havoc and confusion for would-be travelers with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

 

