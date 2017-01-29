RFI in 15 languages

 

France
France Presidential election 2017

Turnout up in French Socialist primaries runoff

By
media A woman votes in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Nice, France, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

More than half a million voters took part by midday in the runoff vote organized by French Socialists to pick their candidate for the presidential election a higher turnout than at the same time in last Sunday's first round, organizers said.

By midday Sunday, at least 567,000 people had voted in 75 percent of polling stations which had reported turnout figures, organizer Christophe Borgel told reporters.

That compared with at least 400,000 voters at the same time last week, although that figure concerned only 63 percent of polling stations.
Borgel said like-for-like figures showed a 21 percent increase in turnout, but did not give more details.

Polling opened at 9.00am in the runoff, which pits pro-business ex-premier Manuel Valls against hard-left lawmaker Benoit Hamon for the Socialist ticket
 

