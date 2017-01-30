69 injured, one dead in grim day on French roads

Sixty-five people were injured in a pile-up on a French motorway on Monday. And there was more grim news when a 16-year-old girl was killed and five injured when a car hit a coach.

A major pile-up occurred at 5.00am on the A13 motorway near Paris on Monday.

This accident involved two buses, a truck and four cars.

At least 65 people were injured, five of them seriously.

Victims with light injuries were taken to a gym at nearby Aubergenville.

The circulation is cut off in the A13 between the output direction Epone and Flins-sur-Seine, has specified Bison Futé.

School student killed

Later in the day near Puy-de-Dôme in central France a bus run by the SNCF rail company slid on a sheet of ice, causing an accident in which a 16-year-old high school student.

Four other people were seriously injured.

The bus's 11 other passengers were taken to a multipurpose hall in the town of Tauves where a medical-psychological unit had been set up.