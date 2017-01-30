RFI in 15 languages

 

International media
Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
Le Monde launched its new Decodex platform on 1st February 2017.
 
France
Traffic Accident France

69 injured, one dead in grim day on French roads


The scene of the pileup on the A13 motorway

Sixty-five people were injured in a pile-up on a French motorway on Monday. And there was more grim news when a 16-year-old girl was killed and five injured when a car hit a coach.

A major pile-up occurred at 5.00am on the A13 motorway near Paris on Monday.

This accident involved two buses, a truck and four cars.

At least 65 people were injured, five of them seriously.

Victims with light injuries were taken to a gym at nearby Aubergenville.

The circulation is cut off in the A13 between the output direction Epone and Flins-sur-Seine, has specified Bison Futé.

School student killed

Later in the day near Puy-de-Dôme in central France a bus run by the SNCF rail company slid on a sheet of ice, causing an accident in which a 16-year-old high school student.

Four other people were seriously injured.

The bus's 11 other passengers were taken to a multipurpose hall in the town of Tauves where a medical-psychological unit had been set up.

