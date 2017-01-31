France bans glamorous cigarette names

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
Le Monde launched its new Decodex platform on 1st February 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Aleppo soap "made in France"
  • media
    International media
    Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
  • media
    Global Focus
    Has Egyptian cotton reached the end of the road?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Community Hero
  • media
    International report
    Remembering Auschwitz-Birkenau 72 years on - Part 2
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Cancer Cigarettes France Health

France bans glamorous cigarette names

By
media Not so chic - cigarettes in anti-cancer packages on sale in Paris AFP

France has banned the sale of cigarettes with "glamorous" names, following the introduction of neutral packets as part of the government's efforts to reduce smoking, a habit that costs more than two million lives a year, according to a study published Tuesday.

The manufacturers of the Vogue, Corset, Fine and Allure brands of cigarettes will have to find new names for their products, Health Minister Marisol Touraine said on Tuesday.

A decree to be published on Wednesday will ban brand names that "give the impression that it is chic to smoke", she told RTL radio, adding that such presentation "is obviously not in the spirit of neutral packaging".

The makers of the Café crème, Paradiso and Punch cigars and cigarillos will have two years to make the change, while cigarette manufacturers will have just a year.

Names that refer to finesse or slenderness, like "slim" and superslim", will also be banned in the anti-cancer drive, as will ones that imply energy-boosting properties, for example Pall Mall Boost, say they are biodegradable or organic, or mention fruit or herbs, like menthol.

Rolling tobacco price to rise

Anti-smoking campaign DNF hailed an "excellent decision" that would help fight a "deadly product".

The Franco-Spanish company Seita, which make Fine, called it "arbitrary", claiming that it "aims to stigmatise consumers who make the choice to smoke even more".

Philip Morris declined to comment until the decree had been published.

The decree will also raise the price of rolling tobacco by about 1.50 euros, Touraine said.

Taxes have already been raised for cigarettes but companies have not passed them on to consumers in an effort to maintain sales, she admitted.

"I won't give up," she declared. "The price of tobacco is important for public health."

Two million deaths a year

Cigarette sales in France fell 1.2 percent in 2016 after rising in 2015.

The country is lagging behind its European neighbours, according to Bertrand Dautzenberg of the official anti-smoking body OFT.

Neutral packaging, an "no smoking month" in November and the spread of electronic cigarettes have pushed sales down, he said.

Smoking was responsible for just over two million deaths among 30-69-year-olds worldwide in 2012, according to a study by the World Health Organisation and the American Cancer Society published Tuesday.

It cost the world economy 1.3 trillion euros in health care and lost production due to illness and death, 40 percent of the burden falling on developing countries.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.