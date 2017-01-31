Homelessness in France still on rise as Hollande's mandate ends

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
Le Monde launched its new Decodex platform on 1st February 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Aleppo soap "made in France"
  • media
    International media
    Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
  • media
    Global Focus
    Has Egyptian cotton reached the end of the road?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Community Hero
  • media
    International report
    Remembering Auschwitz-Birkenau 72 years on - Part 2
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Homelessness France François Hollande Social policy

Homelessness in France still on rise as Hollande's mandate ends

By
media Homeless people on the streets of Paris AFP

The number of homeless in France has risen during François Hollande's term as president, housing campaigners reported on Tuesday.

Despite his election promise to tackle poverty and other social problems, Hollande has had mixed results in providing decent homes for all, according to the Fondation Abbé Pierre homelessness campaign.

Four million people do not have a home or live in very poor housing conditions, the organisation's in annual report says, and more than 12 million are either tenants in arrears on their rent or home-owners in difficulty.

During the 2012 election campaign Hollande promised 500,000 new constructions per year, with 150,000 of them being public housing units.

But fewer than 400,000 homes have been built each year.

The Fondation Abbé Pierre also notes a massive 24 percent rise in evictions from rented property in 2015.

But there are positive points, the campaigners say, particularly limits on rent rises, better targeted attribution of social housing and help with heating and lighting.

The group has 15 proposals to fight homelessness, including the construction of 150,000 social housing units.

Presidential candidate Yannick Jadot, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Emmanuel Macron and Benoît Hamon were due to appear at a public debate on the report in Paris on Tuesday.

National Front candidate Marine Le Pen was not invited because of what the Fondation Abbé Pierre called its "profound disagreement" with her politics.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.