Teenager detained over school student's killing

A teenager implicated in the fatal stabbing of a Paris school student was in detention Tuesday after giving himself up to police on Monday night. On the same day two people were injured when youths tried to force entry into another school in the same part of the city.

The 17-year-old was an "interesting suspect", according to police sources, commenting after the teenager gave himself up to a police station in northern Paris.

Investigators were already looking for him for his suspected involvement in the deadly attack on a high school student, also 17 years old, outside the Charles-de-Gaulle lycée on Monday.

The victim was stabbed in the ribs and tried to pull the knife out himself, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

A few hours after the stabbing about 20 youths tried to enter another school nearby but were ejected by teachers.

Two people suffered light injuries.

A 15-year-old who was already known to the police and suspected of involvement in this accident, gave himself up at a police station in another part of Paris on Monday evening.