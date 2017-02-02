French industrialist Dassault fined two million euros for tax evasion

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
Le Monde launched its new Decodex platform on 1st February 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Aleppo soap "made in France"
  • media
    International media
    Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
  • media
    Global Focus
    Has Egyptian cotton reached the end of the road?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Community Hero
  • media
    International report
    Remembering Auschwitz-Birkenau 72 years on - Part 2
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Dassault Tax evasion Republicans France

French industrialist Dassault fined two million euros for tax evasion

By
media Serge Dassault AFP

French billionaire and politician Serge Dassault has been fined two million euros and banned from public office for five years for money-laundering and tax evasion. The senator and boss of Dassault Aviation and Le Figaro newspaper was found to have hidden over 40 million euros in foreign bank accounts but was not sent to jail because of his age.

Dassault can appeal against the sentence and so is unlikely to have to give up his seat in the French Senate, where he represents the mainstream right Republicans party whose presidential candidate, François Fillon, faces his own troubles, before the next election in 2017.

At 91, he is the oldest member of the Senate and his age saved him from going to jail, even though the size of the fraud and the length of time it continued would have merited imprisonment in the judges' view.

Millions hidden in Liechtenstein and Luxembourg

Dassault, who was ranked France's fifth-richest man in 2016 by Challenges magazine, was found to have hidden millions of euros from the tax authorities over 15 years in accounts in Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, including 31 million euros in 2006 and nearly 12 million in 2014.

He also omitted to declare 16 million euros of property on his 2011 tax declaration and 11 million euros in 2014.

Since the fraud was discovered, the millionaire aeronautics boss has paid 19 million euros in back taxes, a fact that his lawyers argued should weigh in his favour.They also claimed that he had inherited the tax-dodging system from his father, Marcel, who hid his money because "he was frightened of going through another war" and wanted to "protect his family".

Serge Dassault did not appear in court during the trial.

Vote-buying inquiry still ongoing

The Dassault dynasty is one France's wealthiest and most influential families.

One of its companies, industrial software maker Dassault Systèmes, announced an 11 percent rise in profits to 447.2 million euros on Thursday.

As well as owning one of the world's biggest manufacturers of military, regional, and business jets, it owns France's biggest-selling newspaper, Le Figaro, which is firmly on the right of the political spectrum.

Referring to an article in the paper signed by Dassault that touched on France's public deficit, prosecutor Ulrika Delaunay-Weiss commented that, while he had "so many ideas to straighten out public finance, he does not mention tax fraud".

Dassault has been banned from public office before - for one year due to illegal gifts of cash during the 2008 local elections in Corbeil-Essonnes, a Paris suburb where he is mayor.

The tax evasion came to light during an inquiry into alleged vote-buying in the town in 2009-10.

That case is still under investigation.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.