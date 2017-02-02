Strike hits Côte d'Azur rail traffic

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
A railworker with a badge saying "On strike"
Reuters/Stéphane Mahe
Rail traffic on France's Côte d'Azur was seriously disrupted by a strike on Thursday.
One train in four was running on several lines and one in two between Marseille and Nice, the national rail company, SNCF, said.
The SNCF expected little disruption on a national level and established a minimum service for the Marseille-Lyon and Avignon-Lyon lines between.
The militant CGT union was protesting against the new work organisation for managers and a freeze on wages with some pay cuts.
Local problems boosted support for the strike in the south-east.
The Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur regional authority terminated its contract with the SNCF on 1 January 2017, complaining of an excessive number of strikes and the lack of drivers assigned to rail traffic.