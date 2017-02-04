Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
People gather outside the Federal Building to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. January 31, 2017.
REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
"Starting today we are implementing this court decision," Air France spokesman Herve Erschler said. "Nationals from the countries concerned are being authorized to fly once again to the United States, providing their papers and visas are in order."
Erschler said American government representatives in Paris had advised local airlines they could resume U.S.-bound services for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. A federal judge in Seattle on Friday suspended Trump's week-old executive order barring their travel.