International media
Are chatbots now talking for the French media?
A man uses a 'chatbot' on his smartphone.
 
France
France Presidential election 2017

Louvre attacker put under formal detention

By
media Reda Abdullah al-Hamamy, the father of Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy who is suspected of attacking a soldier in Paris' Louvre museum, holds a picture of his son during an interview with Reuters in Daqahliya, Egypt, February 4, 2017. Reuters/路透社

The knife-wielding attacker who was shot by a French soldier outside the Louvre museum has been declared fit to be interviewed after his condition improved and placed in formal detention, the Paris prosecutor's office said late Saturday.

The 29-year-old Egyptian, identified as Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy, was shot several times on Friday after he set upon soldiers with a pair of machetes in what French President Francois Hollande described as a terrorist attack.

"His life is no longer in danger," an official at the prosecutor's office said.

French police secure the site near the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France, February 3, 2017 after a French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a machete and carrying two bags on his back as he tried to enter the Paris Louvre museum.

One soldier was injured in the incident near the entrance to the museum, which went into lockdown and closed for the rest of the day, reopening on Saturday. The attacker was carrying a backpack that contained paint spray cans but no explosives, police said.
 

