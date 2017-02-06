French press review 6 February 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Yacine Boularès revives forgotten Stambeli
Yacine Boularès
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Can urban farming make Paris greener?
  • media
    International media
    Are chatbots now talking for the French media?
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Asia already feeling negative impact of Trump's presidency
  • media
    Global Focus
    Watatu and the radicalisation of Mombasa's muslims
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A very naughty knee
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
France's Fillon says employing wife, family was an 'error'
France
Press review France

French press review 6 February 2017

By
media

Follow up on the meetings in Lyon of the anti-system candidates are making the headlines this morning.

Libération and La Croix both headline with far-right National Front (FN) candidate, Marine Le Pen, La Croix underlining the fact that nothing has changed within the party, and Libération saying that the meeting - and her programme - is “anything but normal."

Libé's main article says that the party has changed its form but the content has not changed at all. And Le Pen kicked off her campaign by saying “if they want to live like they did back home, they should have stayed there”, an overt reference to her anti-Islam stance, that ought to show where she is headed.

Libération then explains how Le Pen’s programme stays in the very same line it has always been, thus, in six points.

First, how the French should be the “first served”, and what she calls “national priority” should be written into the Constitution she says.

Borders - needless to say she wants to have greater control over them and limit immigration.

Defence - she wants to bring back compulsory military service and bring the defence budget up to 3% - which currently stands at less than 2%.

Shocker, she wants a referendum to exit the EU, without saying what she would do if, contrary to the UK, it was rejected.

She wants to reinforce what she calls the “national identity”, by re-writing history books showing France only by its glorious past. Sure, that is the way to do it.

And finally, the death penalty - another pivotal point of her programme, but this year, she said she would opt for life long sentences. However, reading between the lines, she actually does not say she has given up on it, but rather that she will have a referendum on it. 

La Croix’s editorial says that, despite what we might think of it, at least, Le Pen has a programme. And it says it is time other parties revealed theirs as well.

Because, as the conservative candidate François Fillon is slowly falling and falling, centrist and former economy minister Emmanuel Macron, also in Lyon this weekend, did not shed any light on his programme. At all.

La Croix says trying to reunite the French simply thanks to “good will” will not be enough, and he needs to finally bring his A-game if he wants to win.

L’Humanité headlines with far-Left Jean-Luc Mélenchon and his "very different meeting" - he held simultaneous presidential campaign rallies yesterday in two cities nearly 500km apart – appearing in the flesh in Lyon and as a three-dimensional spectre - yes, that’s a hologram - in suburban Paris.

Le Monde headlines with a long interview with Left wing candidate Benoit Hamon, who keeps saying “he will not change where he's headed for” - meaning that despite pressure from within the Socialist party, the candidate does not want to budge on his programme.

Hamon speaks about the Fillon affair, and how his difficulties, and those of the Right in general, could benefit him.

But then he goes in deep about his programme, Le Monde asking how he intends on making his “wanted future” even possible. Hamon says it is all about changing the work environment, meaning, changing society - big themes during his campaign for the primaries, and themes he will pursue for the upcoming presidential race.

Other highlights of the interview: how he wants to reunite the Left. Le Monde wonders whether his political discourse can win over some Le Pen voters and/or abstainers.

Le Figaro gives the anti-system candidates small coverage on its frontpage, and sums it up in one sentence for each.

Le Pen is all about the “national interest” (big surprise here), Macron wants to be the one to stand up to the National Front (but, one might ask… How? Will we ever know?) and finally, Mélenchon, Le Figaro jokes, “continues his hologram campaign” implying it is as thin as his virtual version of himself in Paris yesterday.

And while all papers seem to have already buried Francois Fillon, or at least, give the story a rest, Le Figaro headlines with him trying to strike back against the manhunt that has been relentlessly launched against him.

He is bound to address the MPs Monday, to try and convince them of his legitimacy. Good luck with that.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.