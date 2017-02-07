To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Sarkozy to stand trial over campaign funding - reports
Nicolas Sarkozy (L), former head of the Les Republicains political party, looks over at his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy as they attend a political rally as he campaigns for the French centre-right presidential primary in Toulon, France, October 21, 2016.
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial over allegations of illegally financing his failed 2012 re-election bid, a according to reports carried by Reuters news agency Tuesday.
The source added that 13 others would also face trial over the so-called 'Bygmalion Affair', which has involved charges of spending overruns and funding irregularities.
The decision to put Sarkozy on trial comes as French politicians face growing scrutiny over their personal finances in the build-up to this year's presidential election in April and May.