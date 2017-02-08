What about the workers? Socialist candidate Hamon visits Paris metro at night

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Can urban farming make Paris greener?
The two ducks of the La Recyclerie urban farm in Paris.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Four cities star in Indian Express, a film programme with urban …
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 2
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Can urban farming make Paris greener?
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 1
  • media
    International media
    Are chatbots now talking for the French media?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Louvre attacker formally identified

The man who stabbed and wounded a French soldier near the Louvre in Paris on Friday has been formally identified as Abdallah El-Hamahmy, a 29-year-old Egyptian national, according to judicial sources. El-Hamahmy was questioned in hospital on Tuesday, but the investigation was cut short after his condition deteriorated.

France
Benoît Hamon Socialist Party Presidential election 2017 France French politics

What about the workers? Socialist candidate Hamon visits Paris metro at night

By
media Benoît Hamon, France's Socialist presidential candidate in Paris on February 5, 2017. Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Benoît Hamon, France’s Socialist presidential candidate, met with night workers in the Paris metro station Raspail at 2.00 AM on Tuesday. The meeting kicked off the “Hamon tour by night”, during which he will visit different work sites at night throughout the country.

Donning a white hardhat and a bright orange vest, Benoît Hamon met with the night workers tasked with renovating Paris’s Raspail metro station on Tuesday night-or rather, very early Wednesday morning.

The Socialist presidential candidate asked the workers questions as he stood on the platform under construction: “How long have you been working nights?” “Did you decide on your own that you wanted to work nights?” “Does it pay better?”

Hamon organised the hour-long nocturnal visit, which went from 2.00 AM to about 3.00 AM, so as to observe firsthand the working conditions of those on the night shift.

Officials from the public transport operator for the city of Paris, the RATP, were also present as they explained the station’s renovation plans to Hamon.

‘Hamon tour by night’

The Socialist candidate’s nocturnal descent into the Paris metro was the first of his “Hamon tour by night”, which will take him to various work sites across the country.

“France doesn’t stop living at 9.00 PM,” he said. “There are civil servants who continue working at this time, but also employees in the private sector.”

“We don’t talk enough about the men and women who work nights during electoral campaigns,” he added.

Hamon also expressed interest in the working conditions of those on the graveyard shift. “I want to understand if this form of work is forced on people, or whether they freely choose to do it,” he said.

Candidate of the working class

Hamon’s nocturnal visits will aim to showcase his support for working people.

He’s had to go the extra mile to show that he is pro-employment due to his call for a universal basic income, a proposition that critics have called unrealistic, lazy and anti-work.

During his visit, Hamon pointed out that many working people feel abandoned by France’s ruling Socialist party, and have started to turn towards the far-right National Front (FN) party. He said that these are the people he wants to reach out to.

“The question isn’t why people vote FN. I don’t look down on people who decide to do so,” he said.

“What we must do is look into the real working conditions of today, and answer the questions that working people have,” he added.

He said that most French people aren’t preoccupied with questions of national identity, but with more concrete everyday issues.

“People think about how much they are paid, about their working conditions, about day care for their children,” he said.

“This is what I want to focus on in my campaign.”
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.