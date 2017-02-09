Louvre attacker visited museum before attack

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Violons Barbares: riding high with Mongolia's horse head fiddle
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Violons Barbares: riding high with Mongolia's horse head fiddle …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Four cities star in Indian Express, a film programme with urban …
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 2
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Can urban farming make Paris greener?
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 1
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Louvre Terrorism France Egypt

Louvre attacker visited museum before attack

By
media Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy's photo held by his father Reda Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Louvre attacker Abdallah El-Hamahmy visited the Paris museum five days before his assault on soldiers patrolling the commercial centre attached to the Paris landmark. He has told investigators that he acted alone and was not under orders from the Islamic State (IS) armed group.

Egyptian national Hamahmy, 29, was part of a group that took a guided tour round the Louvre museum, a tour guide has told Le Parisien newspaper.

Investigators have corroborated the claim, partly by checking the attacker's debit card.

The guide recognised him when his photo appeared in the media.

"It was weird because he was one of the most friendly of the group," he said, adding that he seemed very interested, particularly in ancient Egyptian artefacts, and asked questions about the Sphinx.

No link to IS

Hamahmy was seriously wounded by gunshots after attacking a soldier with two machetes, injuring him in the scalp.

His interrogation was suspended on Tuesday because of his deteriorating condition but before that he told investigators that he had acted alone, not under instructions from IS.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, although before it Hamahmy tweeted part of a speech by IS's former spokesman Abou Mohammed al-Adnani, who was killed in an airstrike in Syria last August.

He said he had not intended to assault soldiers but to make a symbolic attack on France by damaging objects in the museum.

The interrogation will start again when his health is good enough, sources say.

Apartment near Champs Elysées

Hamahmy, whose father is a retired police officer, was born in Mansoura, in the Nile delta, and worked in United Arab Emirates.

His wife is expecting their second child and living in Saudi Arabia.

His visit to France was prepared well in advance, with a visa request made in October, and he arrived on 26 January, renting an apartment near the Champs Elysées avenue for 1,700 euros a week.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.