Fillon party mayor of Aix-en-Provence to face corruption trial

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon fans were singing songs of triumph at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Palestinian Authority bans novel
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
  • media
    International report
    Minsk agreement two years on
  • media
    World music matters
    Violons Barbares: riding high with Mongolia's horse head fiddle …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Four cities star in Indian Express, a film programme with urban …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Corruption Provence Les Républicains

Fillon party mayor of Aix-en-Provence to face corruption trial

By
media Aix mayor Maryse Joissains-Masini Public domain/Georges Seguin (Okki)

The mayor of the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence, a member of presidential candidate François Fillon's Republicans party, is to face corruption charges relating to the promotion of her chauffeur to a senior council post and the appointment of an animal-rights activist to an alleged fake job.

The right-wing mayor of the historic city, Maryse Joissains-Masini, says she will fight the order that she face trial for misuse of public funds and collusion, saying that she believes she behaved perfectly legally.

Acting on an anonymous letter, examining magistrate Marc Rivet opened an inquiry into Joissains-Masini in 2012 and has concluded that the local council was run with a "sumptuous mixture of autocracy, nepotism and light-mindedness in the use of public funds".

Jossains, 74, has been mayor of Aix sincer 2001 and was an MP from 2002-2012.

From chauffeur to senior council officer

In 2013 she persuaded a committee to promote her chauffeur, Omar Achouri, who was at one time her parliamentary assistant, to a 4,400-euro-a-month post although he was placed 50th on the list of candidates.

Challenged over his suitability for the post, she claimed that in some jobs, "particularly in the mayor's office", it was custom and practise not to put things in writing.

A Marseille court overturned the appointment last December.

Animal rights

Rivet is also demanding an explanation of the employment of a local animal rights activist on a regional body that he believes has no competence in the matter she was supposed to work on, while NGOs already received grants to fight animal cruelty and shelter stray dogs and cats.

Cases against the two have been dropped but Achouri's son, Christophe, is to face trial for being paid for a job in the city's sport service, for which he allegedly put in very rare appearances.

Joissans-Masini claims she is the victim of a vendetta.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.