Frenchman sues Uber for tipping off wife about affair

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon fans were singing songs of triumph at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Palestinian Authority bans novel
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
  • media
    International report
    Minsk agreement two years on
  • media
    World music matters
    Violons Barbares: riding high with Mongolia's horse head fiddle …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Four cities star in Indian Express, a film programme with urban …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Law sex Uber France Marriage

Frenchman sues Uber for tipping off wife about affair

By
media Taxi drivers demonstrate against Uber in Paris, southern France Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A now-divorced French businessman is suing Uber for up to 45 million euros for accidentally tipping his wife off that he was having an affair.

The man, who lives on the French Riviera, claims that the transport network application's log-off function failed to work after he had requested a driver.

Since he had been foolish enough to use his his wife's phone, the app continued to send her updates of his travel history, arousing her suspicion that he was indulging in extra-marital activity.

The couple have since divorced.

The man, who wishes to "remain discreet" according to his lawyer, has refused to confirm Le Figaro newspaper's report that he is seeking 45 million euros in damages from the company.

"My client was the victim of a bug in an application," lawyer David-André Darmon told the AFP news agency after the case was lodged at a court in Grasse in south-east France. "There's a function to disconnect but the session was not disconnected and the bug has caused him problems in his private life."

Le Figaro claims to have encountered the same problem in tests on iPhones using IOS versions not updated before 15 December.

Uber has refused to comment on the case while it is going through the courts.

Social media and apps can seriously damage your marriage.

In 2010 Facebook was cited in one in five divorce cases in the US, according to the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.