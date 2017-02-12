French weekly magazines review 12 February 2017

One man dominates the covers of nearly all of France’s weekly magazines: François Fillon, the star-crossed right-wing presidential candidate who’s having a rough time of it.

Despite last week’s press conference, an open letter and events across the country, it seems that François Fillon is having difficulty getting back on the horse.

And the left-leaning weekly Le Canard enchaîné shows no intention of letting up on him. After all, it’s this paper that first reported the allegations that Fillon’s wife, Penelope, was paid thousands of euros for a supposedly “fake job” as a parliamentary assistant.

This week Le Canard published new claims that Penelope Fillon received 45,000 euros in severance pay. The article entitled “Fifteen years of work and not a trace” begs the question: “No emails, no notes, no schedule. Not even a text message?”

Another article on the same subject says that Penelope’s payout is “much more efficient than going to the Job Office!”

The satirical weekly also sprinkles its articles with a handful of original nicknames: “Fillon the Transparent”, “Fillon the Virtuous”, and even “Fillon the Crucified”.

"Plan B"

L’Express chose a close-up of Fillon for its cover. Its more serious headline, “Bring an end to politicians’ privileges”, is accompanied by the subtitle: “The Right looks for a plan B”.

The lead article writes that some politicians are loyally defending Fillon through thick and thin, but others are calling for him to drop out of the race.

This has conservative strategists considering the possibility of a “plan B”, which would mean finding a new right-wing presidential candidate. There was talk of replacing Fillon with Alain Juppé, the candidate who came in second in the right-wing primary.

But as L’Express says, Juppé “has repeated that he must not be counted on as a plan B”. So in the absence of a backup plan, conservatives will have to stick it out with Fillon, however battered and bruised he may be.

“Persuading Fillon to throw in the towel won’t be easy; neither will getting him to step down; and replacing him even less so,” the article concludes.

Fillon as literary reference

Left-leaning L’Obs gets a bit more cheeky with its cover. The headline reads “Tartuffe: Will [Fillon] bring down the Right?” Tartuffe here meaning “religious hypocrite”, in reference to a character from Molière, a 17th-century French playwright. In keeping with the theme, a 17th-century wig is photoshopped on Fillon’s head.

In its main article, L’Obs looks at the conservatives that have called for Fillon to step down, and the in-fighting that has gone on behind the scenes of the French right since the scandal broke.

The article says that Fillon’s apology during his press conference earlier in the week “avoided an insurrection of his troops”. But it writes that Fillon dodged such an insurrection by the skin of his pants.

This, because the right ultimately “realised there is no plan B”.

Tartuffe will be on stage for awhile longer before his exit cue.

Blast from the past

The cover of centrist weekly M, le Magazine du Monde features - drumroll - a close-up of François Fillon. It’s an old photo, printed in black and white, of Fillon with Philippe Séguin, a former president of the National Assembly from 1993 to 1997.

Why have a picture of Fillon with Séguin? Well, argues M, Séguin was a mentor of sorts to Fillon back in the 1990s. Séguin lost some important battles, including his bid for mayor of Paris in 2001, but he managed to weather the political storms of his career.

It may well be Séguin who “passed down his resistance in the face of adversity” to Fillon, the article writes. Which could explain why Fillon hasn’t given up already.

Marine Le Pen may have her ducks in a row

Left-leaning Marianne has a different cover, in that it features all the major presidential candidates, not just Fillon. Also pictured are centrist candidate and former economy minister Emmanuel Macron, Socialist party candidate Benoît Hamon, far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon and far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

This with the headline “How they can make her win”. Her, of course, meaning Marine Le Pen.

The main article says that Le Pen could benefit from the division threatening the left, and the PenelopeGate scandal rocking the right.

With such a fractured political arena, Le Pen’s chances of winning more voters to her far-right National Front party seem better than ever, according to the article.