Violence after police rape demonstration near Paris

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon fans were singing songs of triumph at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Palestinian Authority bans novel
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
  • media
    International report
    Minsk agreement two years on
  • media
    World music matters
    Violons Barbares: riding high with Mongolia's horse head fiddle …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Four cities star in Indian Express, a film programme with urban …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Police Violence France Rape

Violence after police rape demonstration near Paris

By
media Youths set fires at Bobigny on 11 February Patrick Kovarik/ AFP

Violence erupted on Saturday afternoon after a demonstration over the alleged baton rape of a young black man in a town near Paris. Protests in several other parts of the country were for the most part peaceful.

Some 2,000 demonstrators gathered in Bobigny, near Aulnay-sous-Bois where the alleged assault took place, to demand "Justice for Théo", the 22-year-old who is still in hospital after the alleged assault 11 days ago.

Many held placards declaring "Police rape" and "Police kill innocent people".

Despite the organisers' appeal for calm, a number of youths - dozens according to press reports, hundreds according to police - attacked local authority buildings, pelted police officers, set fire to cars and attacked two vehicles belonging to media organisations.

The police, who say they saved a child from a burning car, fired teargas and the demonstration dispersed.

Thirty-seven people were arrested.

Demonstrations in other towns

Smaller demonstrations took place in several other towns - 300 in the eastern city of Nantes, 250 in the south-western city of Toulouse, 200 in Rouen in Normandy.

Bus shelters and a gendarmes' barracks were attacked and bins set of fire in Rouen, where two arrests were made, according to officials.

Four officers have been suspended and one has been charged with rape, although an initial police investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prove that the assault was not accidental.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.