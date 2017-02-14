French press review 14 February 2017

The French papers don't entirely agree on the day's top stories, but two at least are prominent; unrest in the banlieu, that's the suburbs of Paris, and the run-up to the Presidential election in the Spring.

Right-wing le Figaro manages to collate the two stories in its front page headline "The suburbs are boiling before the presidential election."

"Ten weeks of the first round (of voting) politicians are jumping on the issue of security," the papers says.

"The subject is inflammatory," says le Figaro.

The violent incidents in half a dozen towns in the greater Paris region could not leave politicians indifferent, the paper says. Each camp remembers riots in 2005. Each knows it must position itself as the French see televisions images of burning cars and destruction.

In case you missed it, the background to this is the alleged rape of a young black man by French police officers earlier this month.

Since then, a police station has been attacked, there have been street battles with young protesters hurling paving stones and petrol bombs at police, who responded with tear gas.

"Will the issue of violence in the suburbs and security become a permanent issue in the presidential campaign?," the paper ask.

It consults a pollster the Harris Interactive Institute.

"For the time being, it is the theme of the fight against terrorism that seems to be the most important when discussing questions of among the French," the pollster told le Figaro.

Moving smoothly into the politics of all this, the paper says François Fillon, the centre right candidate, is deemed "inaudible" on the theme of security.

On the left, pollsters say, "Neither Benoît Hamon nor Jean-Luc Mélenchon seem to have proved their worth in this matter."

As for Emmanuel Macron, the former Socialist Minister running as an independent, he doesn't represent authority in the minds of the French. His campaign has not yet dealt with the issue of security.

When it comes to issues of security the far right candidate Marine Le Pen is judged the outright winner.

*******

Le Monde says the violent incidents have tarnished support for the young victim of police violence.

At the same time, the paper wants to know how protests against heavy handed policing degenerated into violence.

The paper doesn't have a simple answer, though it suggest that the Socialist government is inclined towards appeasement.

In the middle of the Presidential campaign, le Monde says, the executive dances on a volcano. Last week, President François Hollande visited the bedside of the Theo L, the alleged rape victim. Today, he will travel to a troubled suburb to discuss the issue of youth unemployment.

The embattled candidate of Républicans party in the presidential, François Fillon, said the violence was "the responsibility of the government".

For its part, the National Front candidate, Marine Le Pen, considered the incidents to be "the consequence of the laxity spreading in society" and whose "policies that have governed us for years".

*******

The popular daily le Parisien tells readers that 100 people have been arrested in 5 night of violence - included 1é last night.

It details the destruction; some 200 vehicles damaged and over 160 containers burned.

It invites its readers to vote on whether the unrest reminds them of similar incidents in 2005, which are credited by some with helping Nicolas Sarkozy, a tough talking Interior Minister at the time, win the Presidency.

Almost 60 per cent say Yes! It does.

The paper doesn't jump to conclusions. But, yet again, it seems only those on the right of politics will benefit .

