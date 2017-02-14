RFI in 15 languages

 

Aleppo soap "made in France"
Constantini (left) and Frederique cut the freshly-made laurel soap
 
France
France Presidential election 2017

Kremlin describes Macron cyber allegations as ‘absurd’

By
media Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during a news briefing on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Allegations that the Kremlin carried out media and cyber attacks on the campaign of French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron are absurd, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Richard Ferrand, Macron's party chief, said on Monday the French politician was a "fake news" target of Russian media and that his campaign was facing thousands of cyber attacks.

"We didn't have and do not have any intention of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, or in their electoral processes in particular," Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call.
"That there is a hysterical anti-Putin campaign in certain countries abroad is an obvious fact."

The allegation that Kremlin-backed media were seeking to influence public opinion in European countries was simply absurd, Peskov added.
 

