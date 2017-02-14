Kremlin describes Macron cyber allegations as ‘absurd’

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
"We didn't have and do not have any intention of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, or in their electoral processes in particular," Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call.
"That there is a hysterical anti-Putin campaign in certain countries abroad is an obvious fact."
The allegation that Kremlin-backed media were seeking to influence public opinion in European countries was simply absurd, Peskov added.