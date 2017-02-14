New arrests as protests over alleged police rape continue

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Aleppo soap "made in France"
Constantini (left) and Frederique cut the freshly-made laurel soap
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds …
  • media
    International report
    Palestinian Authority bans novel
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
  • media
    International report
    Minsk agreement two years on
  • media
    World music matters
    Violons Barbares: riding high with Mongolia's horse head fiddle …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Police Riots

New arrests as protests over alleged police rape continue

By
media A van of French radio station RTL burning during clashes on the edge of a rally to denounce police brutality after a black man was allegedly sodomised with a baton during an arrest. Gregoire HOZAN / AFP

At least 25 people were arrested overnight Monday during riots in suburbs around Paris as protests continue over the alleged rape of a local community worker known simply as Theo.

Twelve people were arrested in Bondy and Epinay-sur-Seine in the department of Seine Saint-Denis for throwing projectiles and firebombs, while 11 others were arrested in the neighboring department of Val d'Oise, with two others arrested in the western and southern department of Yvelines.

The arrests come the night before President Francois Hollande was due to visit a job centre in Seine-Saint-Denis where he is expected to announce a new jobs initiative.

The unrest in the northern suburbs follow several nights of violence, triggered by the brutal arrest of Theo, in the suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois.

The youth worker suffered such severe injuries to his rectum during the arrest that he needed major emergency surgery and remains in hospital. One policeman has been placed under investigation for rape, suspected of deliberately shoving a truncheon into the young man’s rectum. Three other officers have been charged with “deliberate violence in a group”.

The case has revived past controversies over the relationship between police and immigrant communities in France’s rundown suburbs, where police are regularly accused of discrimination and brutality.

In 2005, the death of two teenagers who were electrocuted while hiding from police in an electricity substation sparked weeks of riots in France. Around 10,000 cars were burned and 6,000 people were arrested.

The latest case comes in the midst of a presidential election campaign and follows the death of 24-year-old Adama Traore in police custody in another Parisian suburb last year
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.