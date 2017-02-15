Eurostar implements facial recognition for Paris passengers

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
A Eurostar train at the Paris Gare du Nord train station
Reuters/Stephane Mahe
Eurostar has installed electronic passport gates with facial recognition technology for passengers travelling from Paris a year after the same technology was introduced at the London end.
"If you're travelling from Paris today, try our brand new e-gates," the company tweeted Wednesday.
Passengers with biometric passports scan the document at a first gate and then proceed to a second gate where a camera compares their features with their passport picture before allowing them through to the departure lounge.
Over half a million passengers have used the e-gates at St Pancras station in London since they were installed in mid-2016.
After Gare du Nord in Paris, Eurostar also plans to roll out the technology, in use in a growing number of airports, to Brussels Midi station.