French press review 15 February 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Africa: Stories in the 55
Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds modern-day …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Reforming Gambia's notorious National Intelligence Agency
  • media
    International report
    Armyworm threatens crops in Zimbabwe
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds …
  • media
    International report
    Palestinian Authority bans novel
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 15 February 2017

By
media

Many headlines this morning find a common thread with a topic that has been shaking France for several days, nay, weeks now, the fate of Théo, the young man allegedly raped by police officers in the North of Paris, and the consequences.

Libération has a full front page for both Adama Traore, a young man who died in police custody last summer in another Parisian suburb which led to violent protests there, and Théo, with a list of celebrities getting in line to have their voice heard when it comes to justice in France.

It refers to a letter signed by many public figures, published by the paper. It starts off by “Dear Future” and is a call to rally against police violence in a country that has suffered much at the hands of some police officers. The letter calls for justice, ethics -  and less violence.

Libération’s editorial says this isn’t a direct accusation against France and the police, it is simply, the paper says, a demand for the Republic to be irreproachable.

It says that the fact that President Francois Hollande went to Aubervilliers, in the suburbs of Paris yesterday, was meant as a peaceful gesture, but above anything else, it reveals yet again how the Left missed the opportunity to reach out to working class neighbourhoods.

And the two main articles dedicated to both Adama Traoré and Théo are meant as a wake up call, a need for justice and greater integration, and most of all, equality.  Painfully, it also begs for an end to what the paper calls ongoing police impunity.

Le Monde echoes this by headlining with “The Mothers, the last bastion against violence.”

The article follows these women, mothers of the youth in the suburbs, that are not making the headlines, but are “omnipresent” backstage.

The article points out that thanks to the mothers, who are constantly calling for peace, the suburbs have been kept “under control”, as a 20-year-old explains.

One of the mothers says that the anger the youth is feeling is increasing year on year, and the Théo scandal might be the final straw.

What they want to avoid is a repeat of the 2005 riots that shook France back then. But the mothers say the warning signs are there - but they are better organised to contain the violence this time around.

La Croix also has an article on this - saying that some young militants are trying to ease tensions in the suburbs, to avoid riots.

The paper says that because Théo called for peace after his assault, this helped calm people down, but nevertheless, anger remains very present.

La Croix though headlines with the current political atmosphere, calling these upcoming elections rather “particular” and the paper asks whether the process of the primaries shouldn’t be questioned.

The paper states that such process has completely overtaken the power of the main parties, and that, in the end, they tend to weaken the chosen candidate rather than empower him, or her, as intended.

Case in point? We are 70 days away from the election, and never before has it been this unpredictable.

Speaking of which, Le Figaro has an article on Francois Fillon and how he won over the most skeptical members of his party.

The article says this is one less obstacle on Fillon’s road to the presidential election. It continues by reporting Fillon’s word to his fellow Les Republicains members:

“Of course I am lucid, I know what kind of damage these allegations have caused, but there is no Plan B” the paper reports.

So hang on, Fillon won them back because of his goodwill or simply because there is no other possible outcome?

Polls do reveal he is standing now in third position, behind centrist candidate and former economy minister Emmanuel Macron and far-Right Front National leader Marine Le Pen.

Speaking of Macron, L’Humanité headlines with him, with a play of words claiming Macron is “televangelizing liberalism” - now, that is a mouthful, but what they really mean is that he is what they call “Francois Hollande’s spiritual son” and that Macron is leading a campaign that is literally turning its back on the Left.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.