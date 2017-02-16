RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
A damaged residential block in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine
 
France
France Press review

French press review 16 February 2017

By
media

Plenty of domestic politics in today's French papers as the contender slip, slide, stumble, plod and, in the case of one at least, glide smoothly towards the Presidential election in the spring.

That one is National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

The popular daily Le Parisian pictures her on its front page, declaring "For her - all goes well."

While some of her adversaries encounter problems, the paper tells us all goes smoothly for Marine le Pen in her bid for the Elysée Palace.

Among those with big problems, of course, is the centre right candidate for President François Fillon.

Regular listeners will already know of his continuing embarrassment over what's become known as "Penelopegate", large payments from public funds to his wife and children for work which, it is alleged, they did little of.

Fillon is refusing to quit the race.

As the previous front runner for the top job slips down the opinion polls, le Monde reports on the latest effort to revive his fortunes.

"He's seeking support from his former rival, with whom he is due to lunch on Wednesday," the paper reports on its front page.

Le Monde is an evening paper so it went to press before the tête à tête.

The former rival is former President Nicolas Sarkozy under whom he served for Prime Minister for 5 years.

Fillon was a safe pair of hands but rather lacklustre and Sarkozy is said to have dubbed him "Mr Nobody".

Fillon looked to have had the last laugh when he won the Repulicains party vote for its Presidential candidate, after Sarko was dumped out in the first round of voting.

Of course, Sarkozy is no stranger to controversy or judicial invesitagtions and he is an acknowledged master of the dark arts of politics.

"Will he ask Sarkozy to help him, for example, by making an appearance during a trip or a meeting?," wonders le Monde.

Quite how this might help puzzles me. It is an understatement to say that Sakozy is not universally loved by the French.

So far, nothing has leaked.

Still, "Nicolas Sarkozy is not a pawn that one moves just like that," the paper quotes someone close to the former President as saying.

Le Monde predicts that, more than three weeks since the beginning of the series of revelations about the jobs of his family, Fillon will mainly reactivate a very Sarkozy theme: security.

He may have begun already. Several papers report that Fillon wants to lower the criminal responsibility to 16 years because, he says, "individuals of 16 or 17 years benefit from the clemency of the system".

This comes amid controversy over the violent arrest and alleged rape of "Theo", a young black man, by a group of policemen and demonstrations of support which degenerated into violence in the Paris suburbs.

According to Fillon, says le Parisien, young people under 18 "take advantage of the clemency of the system" to sow trouble in some suburbs."

The new front runner in the race for the Presidency, former Socialist Minister now independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, is travelling in a different direction.

The same paper reports that Macron triggered a right-wing storm on Wednesday after saying, during a visit to Algeria, that France's colonisation had been "a crime against humanity."

In an interview with local TV, Macron said "This is a real barbarity, and it is part of the past that we must look in the face by also apologising to those against whom we committed these acts."

Right-wing politicians said his remarks were "shameful."

One of them, Gérald Darmanin of the Republicains, tweeted that Macron was "spitting on the graves of the French soldiers and the Harkis", Algerians who died alongside them.

It may be that Macron was seeking to win over voters of north Africa origin, who are believed to vote overwhelmingly for the Socialist candidate.

Whether or not, it remains to be seen if it boosts or lessens the former investment banker's chances.

