Paris protests at alleged police rape after arrests in Rouen clashes

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
Barcelona's Neymar in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku during their uefa Champions League tie at the Parc des Princes.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
  • media
    International report
    Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
  • media
    International report
    Reforming Gambia's notorious National Intelligence Agency
  • media
    International report
    Armyworm threatens crops in Zimbabwe
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Police Violence France Demonstration Racism

Paris protests at alleged police rape after arrests in Rouen clashes

By
media A demonstrator in Bordeaux asks who will be next after Adama Traoré, who died in police custody last year, and alleged rape victim Théo AFP

Protests at the alleged police truncheon rape of a 22-year-old black man were to take place in Paris and other French cities on Saturday after eight arrests after clashes at a demonstration in Rouen on Friday evening.

After several days of clashes between police and youths during demonstrations against police brutality, bus shelters and dustbins were burnt and police made eight arrests in the Normandy city on Friday evening.

After about 150 people, according to police, rallied near a metro and tram station, a group of youths ignored appeals to remain calm from far-left activists and clashed with police, who used teargas to disperse them.

A larger march in the western city of Nantes went off peacefully.

Antiracist campaigners and left-wing unions called a demonstration in Paris on Saturday and similar rallies were planned in other parts of the country.

The authorities have tightened restrictions on the sale of alcohol and drinks in glass bottles in the area where the Paris protests is to take place.

Le Pen calls for demo ban

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen called for the demonstrations to be banned, claiming that they would give rise to slogans insulting to the police and the nation and posed a threat to public order.

Pointing out that the state of emergency declared after the November 2015 Paris attacks is still in place, she declared it "incomprehensible that the government has not taken the necessary measures".

"They must put a stop to the ultraviolent, extreme-left militias to which the government shows a great indulgence," she said in a statement on Saturday. "It would also be the occasion to stop the chanting of vile slogans insulting the whole police force and insulting France."

Théo leaves hospital

Théo Luhaka, the victim of alleged rape with an extendable baton by a police officer, left hospital on Thursday two weeks after the incident.

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux wished him a speedy recovery on Friday and insisted that the law would take its course.

The police officer has been charged with rape and he and his colleagues have been suspended.

The police "must be the first to defend the values of the republic and, if I judge that they are not doing so, there will be penalties", he said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.