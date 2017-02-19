Thousands protest in France over alleged police baton rape

RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports Insight

Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
Barcelona's Neymar in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku during their uefa Champions League tie at the Parc des Princes.
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h33 GMT
France
Police Violence France Demonstration

Thousands protest in France over alleged police baton rape

By
media On the Paris protest Reuters/Charles Platiau

Several thousand people demonstrated across France on Saturday in continuing fallout from the alleged baton rape of a young black man two seeks ago.

Police said 2,300 people demonstrated in Paris, organisers put the figure at 4-5,000, to protest at the assault on Théo Luhaka on a working-class housing estate in Aulnay-sous-Bois, near Paris.

Police detain a demonstrator in Paris on Saturday AFP

Left-wing presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Green MP Noël Mamère and former footballer Lilian Thuram joined their ranks.

Thirteen people were arrested after several hundred people threw projectiles at police, who responded with teargas.

Some 350 people demonstrated in the western city of Rennes, where four arrests were made, and there were smaller marches in Nice, Le Mans, Poitiers, Montpellier, Dijon, Nantes, Angers, La Rochelle, Amiens and Avignon.

Right-wingers call for protest bans

Right-wing MP Eric Ciotti joined far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in calling for the Paris demonstration to be banned as a threat to public order, saying it was about "police pseudo-violence".

On a visit to the south-western city of Perpignan, Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux was conciliatory towards the protesters.

"There must be calm in the police's work with total respect on both sides," he said. "This respect cannot be in just one direction."

