The Catalan government has promised to reform working hours.
 
Amazon to create 1,500 jobs in France, 5,000 in UK

media The Amazon distribution centre in Saran, France Guillaume Souvant/AFP

US tech and retail giant Amazon on Monday said it will create 1,500 jobs in France, where it already has more than 4,000 employees, this year.

"These new job opportunities are for people with all types of experience, education and skill levels, from software developers, engineers and technicians, to those seeking entry-level positions and on-the-job training," an Amazon statement said.

They will be at a new distribution centre in Boves in the northern Somme region, the company offices in Clichy-sous-Bois and new datacentres in the Paris suburbs.

"The turnover reached by French companies using Amazon.fr marketplace has exceeded 200 million euros in 2016," said Frédéric Duval, CEO for Amazon France.

But France is not the only country targeted by the US giant.

It plans to create 15,000 new posts across Europe in 2017.

And, in a show of confidence in the British economy ahead of Brexit, 5,000 of them will be in the UK, taking the company's total workforce there to over 24,000.

The company is also in the process of creating 100,000 new positions in the United States by the middle of next year.

