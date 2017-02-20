French press review 20 February 2017

Like him or loathe him, Donald Trump has firmly established himself as the staple diet of news editors everywhere. This weekend the billionaire businessman president was in Florida, among his own people. There were 50,000 of them. Anything less is fake news!

Last week, it was François Fillon - this week we might get a dose of the Trumps.

Le Figaro gives the US president the top of the front page suggesting, perhaps overpolitely, that his first month has been "stormy".

The right-wing paper notes that, despite his difficulties naming key members of his cabinet, certain gross errors of fact and judgement, and an ongoing battle with the media, Trump retains the unwavering enthusiasm of his supporters in the American electorate.

Fooling some of the people, some of the time

This weekend, Trump was talking to "his people" in the Florida town of Melbourne.

The president told his audience that they were part of a crowd of 50,000; the local police counted 9,000. But what can you expect from a press review? A fake report on fake news.

The billionaire told the assembled thousands that he had fled Washington because he wanted to be "among friends, close to the people ... I want to be in the same place as those patriotic workers who love their country, who respect the flag and who pray for a better future."

Le Figaro says Trump already looks and acts as if he's preparing for his own reelection, not due until 2020.

Things are running smoothly. All the rest is fake

Le Monde also gives the current resident in the White House the front-page treatment, wondering how people can continue to believe that things are running smoothly, that their man is gamely attempting to undo the mess he's inherited from Barack Obama, hampered by dishonest journalists with their lies and fake news.

He has promised more jobs, more money and fewer foreigners. If he doesn't deliver soon, even his most ardent admirers may begin to ask hard questions.

Motor industry yields to presidential pressure

Catholic La Croix looks at how some of America's most powerful business interests are reacting to presidential pressure.

The car industry, for example, has rolled over tamely and agreed to Trump's demands. New investment in local assembly lines, a scramble to withdraw from Mexico. The high-tech giants have, for the moment, offered some resistance. But La Croix wonders how long they can hold that line against a man who fires off damning tweets quicker than Lucky Luke's shadow.

Especially since he has promised to reduce corporation tax and protect American producers against their low-cost competitors.

Talks to produce a united French left collapse

Left-leaning Libération is not a Trump-free zone but at least it keeps the big blond off the front page.

Libé gives the main headline honours to the news that the negotiations have failed between Benoît Hamon and Jean-Luc Mélenchon with a view to choosing a single candidate to represent the left in the presidential election. Each man blames the other for the collapse of the initiative.

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen will obviously be delighted that the denizens of the left are incapable of burrying the ideological hatchet.

Has Hamon sold out his best ideas for a shot at the top job?

The Communist Party's L'Humanité is critical of both men but is particularly harsh on Hamon.

He's a rebel without a cause, says L'Huma, yesterday's protester against government who has gradually been sucked back into line by political reality. He wants to reunite the French socialist family? Fine. But that means agreeing to compromise with yesterday's adversaries. The socialism of Hollande and Valls has been rejected by the voters of their own camp.

L'Humanité suggests that, instead of the promised break with economic liberalism and an end to the dominance of Brussels, Hamon risks bringing the bankrupt policies of his predecessors back into circulation under a thin cover of fightin' talk.

It is impossible to turn the page, forget the past, start from zero, says L'Humanité. We end up with the same ideas, clones of those we rejected and we start all over again. That, says the communist daily, is the sad law of today's genetically modified political world.