Police raid Le Pen party HQ in European fake jobs inquiry

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Catalonia to scrap siesta
The Catalan government has promised to reform working hours.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
  • media
    International report
    Catalonia to scrap siesta
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
  • media
    International report
    Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
  • media
    International report
    Reforming Gambia's notorious National Intelligence Agency
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Presidential election 2017 Marine Le Pen Front National

Police raid Le Pen party HQ in European fake jobs inquiry

By
media Front National presidential candidate Marine Le Pen Reuters/Robert Pratta

French investigators probing an alleged fake jobs scam by the National Front raided the far-right party's headquarters near Paris on Monday. The raid is the second in a year.

"For the second time, a raid took place at the same offices, over the same allegations, which confirms that the first raid amounted to nothing," the National Front (FN) said in a statement.

Investigators wish to determine whether the FN used European Parliament funds to pay for 20 of its members officially employed as parliamentary aides while continuing to work for the party elsewhere.

The group accused investigators acting for the Paris prosecutor's office of a "media stunt" designed to disrupt the presidential campaign of FN leader Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen denies fraud claims

Le Pen, who has led the anti-EU party since 2011, is a member of the European Parliament, which accuses her of defrauding it of nearly 340,000 euros.

She is riding high in polls ahead of the two-stage presidential election on 23 April and 7 May election and has denied the claims, describing the investigation as a vendetta against her.

According to a report by the European anti-fraud office Olaf, leaked last week, the parliament paid 41,554 euros towards a contract for Le Pen's bodyguard Thierry Légier, who was falsely presented as a parliamentary assistant.

Polls currently show Le Pen winning the first round of the election but failing to garner the more than 50 percent of votes needed for victory in the second round.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.