French anti-graft cops quiz Le Pen's aides

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
Queue at an ATM in Howrah after demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 notes in November
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 2
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
  • media
    International report
    Catalonia to scrap siesta
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
  • media
    International report
    Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Presidential election 2017

French anti-graft cops quiz Le Pen's aides

By
media Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a political rally in Clairvaux-les-Lacs, France, February 17, 2017. Reuters/Robert Pratta

French anti-graft police on Wednesday questioned two aides to far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen over suspicions her party defrauded the European Parliament of about 340,000 euros.

Le Pen's National Front (FN) party confirmed that her bodyguard Thierry Legier and her personal assistant Catherine Griset were questioned in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris where the party has its headquarters, as part of a probe launched in December.

The European Parliament accuses Le Pen, a deputy in the chamber, of using parliamentary funds to pay Legier and Griset while they worked for the FN elsewhere.

The body began docking half of Le Pen's parliamentary salary of 16,000 euros this month after she refused to repay the funds.

The FN leader has angrily denied the allegations, and on Wednesday again described the investigation as a vendetta against her.

"The French people are well aware of the difference between genuine cases and political intrigues," she told reporters at a campaign stop.

On Monday, police raided the FN's Nanterre headquarters for a second time, the party said.

Despite the allegations, Le Pen is riding high ahead of France's two-stage presidential election on April 23 and May 7 election.

Opinion polls currently show her winning the first round but failing to garner the more than 50 percent of votes needed for victory in the second round.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.