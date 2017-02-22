RFI in 15 languages

 

How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
Queue at an ATM in Howrah after demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 notes in November
 
France
France Presidential election 2017

Macron warns Britain not to expect any favors post-Brexit

By
media Emmanuel Macron, candidate in France's 2017 French presidential election, is seen between crowd members as he delivers an address for French nationals in London, Britain, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday not to expect any favors from the European Union during Brexit talks, and drew big cheers for his pro-EU message from French nationals in London.

Macron visited May at her Downing Street office and later met Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond, a public relations coup for the young ex-banker at a time when his campaign appears to be losing momentum.

"Brexit cannot lead to a kind of optimization of Britain's relationship with the rest of Europe. An exit is an exit," he told reporters outside 10 Downing Street after meeting May.

No 'undue' advantages

"I am very determined that there will be no undue advantages."

Macron, 39, a former economy minister in Socialist President Francois Hollande's government, is running as an independent. He is due to unveil his detailed program next week.

The latest polls suggest he and right-wing rival Francois Fillon are tied behind far-right leader Marine Le Pen ahead of the first round of the election on April 23. Polls suggest either man would easily beat Le Pen in the May 7 run-off.

Macron, who did not obtain a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a recent visit to Berlin, was keen to improve his standing on the world stage and court voters in London, which has an estimated 200,000 French residents.

At his campaign rally, in a packed hall where people waved French and EU flags, Macron drew the biggest cheers when he spoke in favor of the European project.

"Our country cannot succeed without Europe," he said.
He advocated a "special relationship" between the EU and France on the one hand and Britain on the other. The term is more commonly used in Britain to describe ties with the United States.

'Love success'

He also urged expats in London to bring their talents home to France, following the meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May.

"I want (France) to be a country where we can do all this," the centrist former economy minister said, addressing an audience including entrepreneurs and finance workers.

We must love success," or risk French citizens looking elsewhere for opportunities, Macron said, referring to a "fear of failure" he sees in France.

The ex-investment banker also took the opportunity to joke about rival François Fillon, as a new poll showed Macron losing ground ahead of April's first round of the presidential election despite Fillon being mired in scandal over claims he gave his wife a lucrative fake parliamentary job.

Macron referred to the "money I earned myself" ahead of launching his political career. "I can assure you, it's me who earned it. I had a job, it seems awful," he joked.

 

