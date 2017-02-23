RFI in 15 languages

 

How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
Queue at an ATM in Howrah after demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 notes in November
 
France
Presidential election 2017 France

Macron accepts centrist Bayrou's backing in 'turning point'

By
media François Bayrou (L) and Emmanuel Macron Reuters/Christian Hartmann/Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron told the AFP news agency on Wednesday he accepted the offer of an "alliance" with veteran centrist François Bayrou and said it was a "turning point" in the campaign.

Macron said the alliance proposed by Bayrou reflected the same "values and ideas" as his own En Marche movement which he formed in April as a vehicle to launch a bid for the presidency.

Macron said Bayrou's offer "fully reflects the process of renewal and coming together that we have supported since the start. That is why I accept it."

Bayrou, who ran three times for president, winning more than 18 percent of the vote in the 2007 election, said he would not be a candidate this year but would throw his support behind Macron.

He rounded on far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who is currently leading the race, saying she posed a "major and immediate threat for our country and Europe".

France's democracy has "broken down", Bayrou warned.

Macron, a 39-year-old former economy minister, has made rapid progress in the campaign and polls earlier this month showed he could reach the second round runoff of the election where he would be likely to face Le Pen.

