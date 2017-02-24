France's César film awards set for Friday night

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Çiğdem Aslan and a thousand cranes
Çiğdem Aslan
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Çiğdem Aslan and a thousand cranes
  • media
    International report
    Cape Town Art Fair showcases artists from Africa
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 2
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
  • media
    International report
    Catalonia to scrap siesta
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France César Entertainment

France's César film awards set for Friday night

By
media A César Award trophy © Klaudia Kaczmarczyk / ENS Louis Lumière

The Césars, France's version of the Academy Awards, will take place this Friday night during a live broadcast from Paris' Théâtre du Châtelet amid international attention and some controversy. 

French actor Jérôme Commandeur, host of Friday night's 42nd annual Césars, told the French newspaper Le Figaro that comparing the ceremony to the Oscars is false and misguided, given the wide gap of resources and culture between the two.

Commandeur said he hopes the French ceremony will introduce audiences to French films that have thus far remained under the public radar but merit wider viewing.

Subversive rape thriller "Elle" starring Isabelle Huppert tops the nominations list. With 11 nominations, the film shares pole position at the Césars with Francois Ozon's romantic drama "Frantz", set just after the First World War, when a young German women meets a mysterious Frenchman while visiting her fiance's grave.

"Elle", the story of a woman who turns the tables on her rapist so she can draw her own pleasure from him, won this year's Golden Globe for best foreign film and has helped revive the career of veteran Dutch director Paul Verhoeven.

Huppert -- who already holds the record for the most best actress nominations -- faces stiff competition from Danish actress Sidse Babett Knudsen, star of the TV series "Borgen" for her role in "La Fille de Brest".

Should Huppert lose, she will have another chance to take home a statuette this weekend, at Sunday's Oscars ceremony in Hollywood, California. Her nomination there marks her first ever Acadmey Award nod.

Where celebrity meets politics, controversy

This year's Césars was hit by controversy early on over the decision to ask Roman Polanski to preside at the awards.

The director of "Chinatown" and "Rosemary's Baby" was forced to step down from the honorary role after pressure from women's groups and parts of the French government over a child rape case that has haunted him for four decades.

Hollywood actor George Clooney, who's receiving the ceremony's Honorary César Award, was seen arriving at Salle Pleyel on Friday.

France's Academy of Arts and Techniques of Cinema said: "The most charismatic actor of his generation, George Clooney embodies the Hollywood glamour that big cinema stars have. His charm, sense of humor, personality and engagement are at the heart of our perpetual and eternal admiration."

Earlier this week, in an interview with French magazine Paris Match, Clooney waded into the row over Polanski being forced to drop out of the Cesars, saying it was alarming that the controversial director was still being pursued over a 40-year-old statutory rape case.

He said it was also time for the 83-year-old director to "put an end" to the saga.

Earlier this month lawyers for Polanski, who fled the United States in 1978 after fearing that a judge was about to go back on a plea bargain deal that saw him serve 42 days in jail, began a legal bid for him to be allowed to return to the US.

His victim, who was 13 when the rape took place at the Hollywood home of actor Jack Nicholson, has previously appealed to US authorities for the case to be dropped saying she wanted to move on with her life.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.