France
France Presidential election 2017 Emmanuel Macron

France's Macron takes on critics over 'vague' programme

By
media French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron Reuters/Toby Melville

France's centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron gave the first clear outlines of his economic programme on Friday, promising cuts to public spending and an assault on unemployment.

The 39-year-old former economy minister has surged from outsider to a frontrunner ahead of presidential elections in April and May but has faced criticism from rivals that his programme is too vague.

Giving figures for the first time for his pro-business agenda, he promised to cut 60 billion euros from state spending over five years and aim to reduce the state payroll by 125,000 people.

Taking aim at France's generous unemployment benefits system, he said he would withdraw payments for people who twice turned down jobs that they were qualified for.

"I want a system of rights and responsibilities," Macron told RMC radio.

He also defended jobs created by companies such as Uber which do not come with a full-time contract and employment rights, saying: "Let's get away from this French preference for unemployment. "I'm in favour of there being flexibility but I also demand protections."

He pledged to reduce taxation on companies from 33.3 percent to the European average of 25 percent, while proposing the elimination of housing tax for the majority of French citizens.

He also said he would not change the highly contentious retirement age, increased to 62 for most people in the private sector under former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Macron is due to unveil his full programme at an event on 2 March.

- with AFP

