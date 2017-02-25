RFI in 15 languages

 

France
Press review France

French press review 25 February 2017

By
media

Most of the French papers missed today's top story, in their print editions at least, for the simple reason that it broke at 20h10 yesterday evening after their printing presses had rolled.

The exception is the popular paper le Parisien which, fleet footed as ever, gives over much of its front page to the news, flagged as "exclusive", that centre-right Presidential candidate François Fillon is to face a judicial investigation in connection with what become known as "Penelopegate", allegations that the former Prime Minister paid large amounts of taxpayers' money to his wife and two of his children for fictitious jobs.

Beneath the headline "Justice does not let go," le Parisien informs us that the National Finance Department decided on Friday to open a judicial enquiry.

Three Parisian examining magistrates are to investigate "possible misappropriation of public funds, abuse of social property, complicity and concealment of these offenses, trading in influence and breaches of the obligations to report to the High Authority on the transparency of public life."

The paper reminds readers, those who might have spent the past month in a cave on a remote desert island, that in its January 25 issue, the satirical weekly magazine "Le Canard enchaîné" claimed that Fillon's wife Penelope had received €500,000 as a Parliamentary assistant to her husband. The paper questioned the reality of this job.

Fillon says he did nothing illegal. French politicians are allowed to employ members of their families.

Yesterday's decision is a step up from what was until now a preliminary inquiry.

The three magistrates now have the possibility of summoning the candidate for the Elysée Palace at any time for possible indictment or placement under the intermediate status of assisted witness.

However, and this could be important, the paper says the timetable makes this unlikely before the two rounds of voting in the Presidential election in the Spring.

Will it make a difference to the election? Who knows? Before Penelopegate Fillon, candidate of les Republicains, was the favourite to win the Presidency.

Since the scandal broke, he's slipped behind far-right Front National leader Marine Le Pen and lies neck-and-neck with the centrist Emmanuel Macron, a wealthy former investment banker who previously served as Economy Minister in the ruling Socialist government.

********

Inevitably, many of the papers give prominence to the annual agricultural fair at the Paris Exhibition centre.

As you'll have heard, the French are passionate about their food and many have roots in la France Profonde, that's to say the countryside.

At the top of le Figaro's front page is a photo of two farmers on a tractor. A dull picture. But, it's the accompanying headline that matters. Roughly translated : "Presidential candidates face the peasants anger."

"Five years after the arrival of François Hollande at the Elysée, France is in a bad state," says le Figaro.

The paper quotes agro economist Jean-Marc Seronie who says "the peasant world is in a situation of moral crisis never known for 60 years".

More and more farmers are ending their lives, the paper says. The number of peasant suicides in France has increased steadily to nearly 600 a year, four times more than in 2011, according to official statistics.

"Our exports continue to lose market share relative to our euro zone competitors. Even in cheeses, the Netherlands has passed France," says one economist.

If French cheeses, without doubt the world's finest, are being outsold things are bad indeed.

*******

The front page of the Catholic daily la Croix features a cow peering through a hole in a wall. I'd need an expert in Semiotics to interpret that.

The headline is bland enough - "A day at the farm".

*******

The communist daily l'Humanité pictures vegetables - declaring "Eat well, at a fair price, it's possible." The paper says the debate over the quality of food concerns us all. No argument there.

*******

The country's best selling daily, Ouest France, pictures a farmer hugging one of his cows.

France's love affair with food, drink and the countryside that delivers it might be going through a rough patch.

But, it is a love than is sure to endure.

 

 
