French weekly magazines review 26 February 2017

It’s been a lively week in what's proving to be an eventful and intriguing race for the Elysée Palace and France’s top job, that of President of the Republic.

All the weeklies devote space to the contest, how could they not, though not all make it their cover story. So, lets stay with those that do and the political rough and tumble.

Left-leaning Marianne is among those that does, giving pride of place to what is arguable the week’s major development.

Pictured are youthful Emmanuel Macron, multi-millionaire former investment banker who, before he quit to toss his hat in the ring, was Minister of Economy in the ruling Socialist government,

alongside less youthful François Bayrou, a serial contender for the Presidency who ran, unsuccessfully, in 2002, 2007 and 2012 when he was dumped out of the race in the first round of voting.

Both describe themselves as “Centrists." On Wednesday they announced an alliance, with Bayrou withdrawing from the race and throwing his support behind Macron.

They are pictured with broad smiles, flanked by three headlines teasing what’s inside the mag : “A winning ticket?” “Beneath a surprise alliance” and “The duo who bridge the old divide,” that’s to say between the political Right and the political Left who have monopolised power in recent decades - with the Presidency see-sawing between them.

"The revolution comes from the centre," declares Marianne's editorial. "France is doing poorly, its politics even more so and the danger posed by the extreme right forbids true Republicans from further dividing her."

Oddly enough, the focus is less on Macron, who's doing well in the opinion polls, than on Bayrou, invariably an also-ran.

The magazine thinks Bayrou understands this. True, he has been viewed as an opportunist in the past. Seeking to attach himself to other Presidential candidates. This time around, Marianne believes his motives are pure and that the alliance could change the face a politics and of France.

"France doesn't need an extraordinary man. It needs new ways of doing things. Bayrou understand this. Does Macron?"

Has the alliance made Macron a more credible candidate? Marianne isn't sure. It is sure that the duo aim to break the old political divide.

That might prove to be wishful thinking. Macron presents himself as a new broom, untainted by the failures of the past. His critics remind us that, having never been elected to political office, he was brought into government by the outgoing Socialist President François Hollande.

With neither the official Socialist candidate Bênoit Hammon, best characterised as a "loony lefty" nor the crypto-communist Jean-Luc Mélanchon not having a prayer of reaching the second round of voting, Macron is said to be the Left's Trojan Horse, their only hope of clinging to power after a disastrous five years in office.

*******

Right-wing l'Express has National Front leader Marine Le Pen on its cover this week. I think it's fair to say that the French press in its entirety takes the view "Anyone but Le Pen."

Though I may be mistaken. Given the party's toxic history of anti-Semitism and its current policies; curbing immigration, quitting the Euro and a vote on continued membership of the European Union, all anathema to the French establishment, more than a few people who vote for or intend to vote for her keep quiet about it. Maybe there are journalists among them.

Whether or not, she is ahead in the opinion polls and seen as certain to progress to the second, run-off round of the Presidential vote. However much they might loath her, the press cannot ignore her.

L'Express poses the question "Why is Le Pen making progress (again)." Inside the magazine devotes 23 pages to searching for and delivering the answers.

Alas, we don't have enough time to precis all that. But, two of the reasons are obvious. The Left has been enfeebled by five unpopular years in power. The Right seems bogged down by the Fillon affair. You'll have heard of that, I think. So I don't need to revisit the grisly details.

The National Front has a dynamism, the magazine concludes, rooted in decades of mistakes by successive governments. Interview with six individuals, unafraid to say they intend to vote National Front for the first time, puts some flesh on this.

From the Left and the Right all say they feel betrayed by those they supported in the past. One articulated the feelings of many saying "Marine Le Pen is very different from her father Jean-Marie (who founded the party) with his talk of gas chambers and his defence of blond hair and blue eyes. She protects her country and its people. She defends an identity."

The conventional wisdom is that Marine Le Pen will be defeated in the second round of voting in the Spring. But, the same wisdom and the pollsters said Donald Trump couldn't reach the White House didn't they. Stay tuned!