French press review 27 February 2017

The race to be the next French president looks more and more like a two-horse event featuring far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron. Always assuming Le Pen's legal problems with the European Parliament don't bite her legs. South African violence against foreigners finally gets coverage in a French paper. And why did the pope agree to the opening of a McDonald's hamburger joint next door to St Peter's?

Right-wing paper Le Figaro says the right is getting worried about the presidential election.

Le Figaro's main story is based on an opinion poll carried out since the centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron last week confirmed his election pact with that other centrist phenomenon, François Bayrou.

With all the usual reservations about what we really learn from opinion polls, this one is certainly worrying for the mainstream conservatives.

Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front is still given as the clear winner of the first round, with 27 percent of voting intentions. She's followed by Emmanuel Macron with 25 percent. They've both made progress since the last poll two months ago.

François Fillon of the right-wing Les Républicans would still finish in third place, but he has lost two percent of support since January.

Will French justice decide who gets to be the next president?

Left-leaning Libération devotes its front page to the legal difficulties being suffered by both Fillon and Le Pen, asking whether French justice should respect the traditional truce normally granted to politicians during election campaigns. There is absolutely no legal obligation to suspend investigations, but it has become the norm in recent decades.

Libé says the problem is that the judges will either be seen to occupy too large a place in the outcome of the presidential race, or they will convince the ordinary voter that the rich and powerful can, indeed, get away with anything.

Who is behind the latest wave of violence against foreigners in South Africa?

We've been talking about it in the African Press Review for over a week, but the French newspapers have waited until this weekend to notice the latest wave of violence against foreigners in South Africa.

Le Monde says there are two clear factions in the current outbreak of xenophobia in the Pretoria suburb of Mamelodi: first, there are concerned locals, legitimately worried about drugs and prostitution, who have formed a self-defence group, the Concerned Citizens of Mamelodi. Their principal aim is to draw the attention of the police authorities to a growing problem. They say they have no problem with foreigners, provided they obey the law.

However, Le Monde reports that the weekend protest organised by the concerned citizens was hi-jacked by thugs who came from as far away as Danville or Atteridgeville, ten kilometres from Mamelodi, with the sole intention of starting fights and seeing what they could rob.

There is, according to the centrist daily, a real problem in the vast suburb between Pretoria and Johannesburg. The problem is "nyaope", a poisonous narcotic based on poor quality heroin. Le Monde says the campaign against the sellers of this deadly drug has been used to cover acts of xenophobic violence, particularly targeting Nigerians. Somali nationals and Pakistanis have also been victims of the mobs.

In 2008, when Zimabwean migrant workers accused of taking South African jobs were the targets, the violence lead to 62 deaths. In 2015, the victims were foreigners of several nationalities, said to be undercutting local shops and businesses. This time the motivation is the fight against crime.

So, the reasons for the violence change, the nationalities of the victims change, but the result remains the same.

Rome rocked by holy war over hamburger emporium in cardinal condo

Le Monde also notes the holy war provoked by the latest McDonald's fast-food establishment to open in Rome, a pigeon-flight from St Peter's basilica. Local restaurants, offering traditional Roman fare to the millions of tourists and pilgrims who visit the headquarters of the Catholic Church, were horrified at the Pope's decision to bless the burger-joint project, which brings in 30,000 euros in monthly rent to the Vatican. But there may be more to the story than chips and cash: the burger building is home to seven cardinals, each of whom has his own vast and luxurious appartement on the premises.

The pope, who refuses to occupy the official papal residence because it's too fancy, has long campaigned against those senior church figures whose lives are inconsistent with the christian obligation of poverty.

So, suggests Le Monde, if he can't force the fat bastards in red hats out by moral pressure, perhaps Pope Francis is seeing if he can't flush them from their comfortable dens with the rising odour of deep fried spuds and burgers. The new McDo is open seven days a week, 24 hours per day.