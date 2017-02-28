Paris Fashion Week kicks off with 3 designers new to city’s catwalks

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Palestinian bedouins face expulsion - West Bank - Maale Adumim settlement
Houses built in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the occupied West Bank
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Palestinian bedouins face expulsion - West Bank - Maale Adumim …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France makes multinationals more responsible for respecting human …
  • media
    International report
    What astronauts eat in space
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    And then there were two: Budapest pulls out of 2024 Olympic race
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Fashion

Paris Fashion Week kicks off with 3 designers new to city’s catwalks

By
media A model presents a creation by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua for fashion house Rochas as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2016. Reuters/Charles Platiau

Paris Fashion Week debuts on Tuesday. Over the next eight days, more than 80 shows will take place, including three from designers who are exposing in Paris Fashion Week for the first time.

Three fresh faces have been added to this year’s Fashion Week in Paris: Shanghai-based Uma Wang and French brands Jour/Ne and Atlein.

For the first time, these designers will send models down the French capital’s runways.

They’ll be joining the biggest names of French fashion: Chanel, Dior, Hermès, Lanvin and Louis Vuitton.

Absent from the line-up, however, is Givenchy, whose artistic director Riccardo Tisci recently resigned after a 12-year run.

Key numbers

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the French capital for the event, which last year generated a total of roughly 66 million euros. This according to FashionUnited, an online platform for fashion news, job offers and industry statistics.

The figure includes incomes for the city, businesses, venues, restaurants, retail and accommodation.

Financially and symbolically, the event is important for Paris, which is largely regarded as one of the top fashion capitals of the world.

However the income generated by Fashion Week in Paris pales in comparison to those of New York and London.

Based on FashionUnited’s calculations, New York raked in more than 500 million euros last year, while London came in second with around 300 million euros.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.