Paris Fashion Week kicks off with 3 designers new to city’s catwalks

Paris Fashion Week debuts on Tuesday. Over the next eight days, more than 80 shows will take place, including three from designers who are exposing in Paris Fashion Week for the first time.

Three fresh faces have been added to this year’s Fashion Week in Paris: Shanghai-based Uma Wang and French brands Jour/Ne and Atlein.

For the first time, these designers will send models down the French capital’s runways.

They’ll be joining the biggest names of French fashion: Chanel, Dior, Hermès, Lanvin and Louis Vuitton.

Absent from the line-up, however, is Givenchy, whose artistic director Riccardo Tisci recently resigned after a 12-year run.

Key numbers



Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the French capital for the event, which last year generated a total of roughly 66 million euros. This according to FashionUnited, an online platform for fashion news, job offers and industry statistics.

The figure includes incomes for the city, businesses, venues, restaurants, retail and accommodation.

Financially and symbolically, the event is important for Paris, which is largely regarded as one of the top fashion capitals of the world.

However the income generated by Fashion Week in Paris pales in comparison to those of New York and London.

Based on FashionUnited’s calculations, New York raked in more than 500 million euros last year, while London came in second with around 300 million euros.

