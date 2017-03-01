Fillon, charged in fraud scandal, vows to fight on in presidential bid

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Virtuality Expo
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Virtuality Expo
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France makes multinationals more responsible for respecting human …
  • media
    International report
    What astronauts eat in space
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    And then there were two: Budapest pulls out of 2024 Olympic race
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
François Fillon Presidential election 2017 Les Républicains

Fillon, charged in fraud scandal, vows to fight on in presidential bid

By
media François Fillon's press conference in Paris, 1 March 2017. Reuters/Charles Platiau

Right-wing presidential candidate François Fillon has announced that he will stay in the race, despite being charged in the ongoing fraud scandal concerning his wife's "fake job" as parliamentary assistant. He confirmed that he will appear before an examining magistrate on 15 March.

Fillon made the announcement at a press conference at his campaign headquarters in Paris on Wednesday.

"My lawyer was informed that I have been summoned to appear before a judge on 15 March," he confirmed.

He said that his court date, however, will not impact his candidacy.

"I will not give up, I will not stand down," he said.

"I will see this through until the very end."

Fillon denounced his "political assassination" by the media. "It's not only my assassination at hand; it's the assassination of the presidential election itself."

"The concept of 'innocent until proved guilty' has completely disappeared," he added.

The right-wing candidate said "only the French people" can decide his fate, and invited his supporters "to resist" with him.

Cancelled agricultural fair visit

Fillon gave his press conference after abruptly postponing a visit to the agricultural fair in Paris earlier that morning. The agricultural show has become a key stop on the campaign trail for French presidential candidates.

His campaign did not give an explanation for the last-minute schedule change. Even some of his campaign staff were unaware of the change themselves, according to AFP.

Fillon’s campaign has been undermined by allegations that his wife Penelope was paid hundreds of thousands of euros for a “fake job” as parliamentary assistant over a period of more than 10 years. The allegation is that she was paid for work she did not do.

The ongoing fraud investigation has caused Fillon to drop in the polls, with centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen currently leading.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.