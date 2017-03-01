French Left takes on Fillon over 'political assassination' comment

On the left, presidential candidates and other political figures have condemned François Fillon’s claim that the justice system is biased and unfair.

Socialist candidate Benoît Hamon condemned Fillon's “incredibly violent” comments regarding the justice system.

The right-wing candidate's comments came from a surprise press conference on Wednesday, during which he vowed to stay in the race, despite being charged in the ongoing fraud scandal concerning his wife’s alleged “fake job” as parliamentary assistant.

Fillon claimed that “the rule of law has been systematically violated” during the investigation, and that “the notion of innocent until proven guilty has completely disappeared”.

Hamon was not the only left-wing candidate to react to Fillon's press conference. Jean-Luc Mélenchon said he “almost felt bad” for Fillon, and that “the Right deserves a better candidate”.

Socialist Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said she has the impression that "Fillon is shooting his own party in the foot".

“He’s putting the French Republic in peril,” she added.

According to the First Secretary of the Socialist Party, Jean-Christophe Cambadélis, Fillon’s attacks on the justice system could “paradoxically boost Marine Le Pen”.

Le Pen, the far-right candidate and leader of the National Front (FN) party, has been climbing in the polls alongside centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

“This is a serious situation,” said Cambadélis. “We must avoid an all-out political crisis so as to stop the far right from taking power.”

Fillon said during Wednesday’s press conference that he will meet with the judge overseeing his case on 15 March.

