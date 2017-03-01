Missing family mystery deepens as daughter’s social security card found near Brest

The social security card belonging to Charlotte Troadec, 18, who has been missing along with her brother and her parents for nearly two weeks, was found by a jogger near Brest on Wednesday. The card was in a pair of pants, according to AFP.

Local officials have sealed off the area where Charlotte's card was found as a crime scene.

The discovery adds another twist to the investigation, as Brest is nearly 300 kilometres from Orvault, where her family lives and was last seen. She has been missing since 16 February along with her brother Sébastien, 21, and her parents Brigitte and Pascal.

On Monday a judicial investigation was opened into first-degree murder, kidnapping and illegal confinement.

Investigators have said that they are exploring all possible leads at this stage.



Mysterious disappearance



Charlotte, along with her brother, Sébastien, 21, and her parents Pascal and Brigitte, have been missing for nearly two weeks. All of their mobile phones are off.

Their disappearance was first noticed by Brigitte’s sister, who called to notify the police.

Investigators then searched the Troadec’s home in Orvault, near Nantes, where they found blood stains.

The absence of daily household items such as toothbrushes and hairbrushes have puzzled investigators. However the sink was filled with dishes, and the refrigerator stocked with food, some of which had gone bad. All of the beds had been stripped of their sheets, while elsewhere in the house, partially humid sheets were hanging to dry on a clothesline.

The two cars belonging to the parents, Pascal and Brigitte, were still parked at the house. But their son Sébastien’s car was not.

