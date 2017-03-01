Missing family mystery deepens as daughter’s social security card found near Brest

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Virtuality Expo
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Virtuality Expo
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France makes multinationals more responsible for respecting human …
  • media
    International report
    What astronauts eat in space
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    And then there were two: Budapest pulls out of 2024 Olympic race
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Missing Nantes Family

Missing family mystery deepens as daughter’s social security card found near Brest

By
media Police block access to a street on March 1, 2017 in Orvault near the house of the missing Troadec family. AFP/Jean-Sébastien Evrard

The social security card belonging to Charlotte Troadec, 18, who has been missing along with her brother and her parents for nearly two weeks, was found by a jogger near Brest on Wednesday. The card was in a pair of pants, according to AFP.

Local officials have sealed off the area where Charlotte's card was found as a crime scene.

The discovery adds another twist to the investigation, as Brest is nearly 300 kilometres from Orvault, where her family lives and was last seen. She has been missing since 16 February along with her brother Sébastien, 21, and her parents Brigitte and Pascal.

On Monday a judicial investigation was opened into first-degree murder, kidnapping and illegal confinement.

Investigators have said that they are exploring all possible leads at this stage.

Mysterious disappearance

Charlotte, along with her brother, Sébastien, 21, and her parents Pascal and Brigitte, have been missing for nearly two weeks. All of their mobile phones are off.

Their disappearance was first noticed by Brigitte’s sister, who called to notify the police.

Investigators then searched the Troadec’s home in Orvault, near Nantes, where they found blood stains.

The absence of daily household items such as toothbrushes and hairbrushes have puzzled investigators. However the sink was filled with dishes, and the refrigerator stocked with food, some of which had gone bad. All of the beds had been stripped of their sheets, while elsewhere in the house, partially humid sheets were hanging to dry on a clothesline.

The two cars belonging to the parents, Pascal and Brigitte, were still parked at the house. But their son Sébastien’s car was not.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.