Top Paris label sacks agency over 'sadistic' abuse of models

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Virtuality Expo
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Virtuality Expo
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France makes multinationals more responsible for respecting human …
  • media
    International report
    What astronauts eat in space
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    And then there were two: Budapest pulls out of 2024 Olympic race
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Fashion

Top Paris label sacks agency over 'sadistic' abuse of models

By
media Balenciaga creations during the 2016 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris Patrick Kovarik/AFP

Fashion brand Balenciaga said on Wednesday it had sacked its casting agency amid a furore over the "sadistic" mistreatment of models at Paris fashion week.
 

The label said it had sent a written apology to the 150 women who were forced to wait in a cramped stairwell for three hours at the casting for its show on Sunday.

Some were shut inside in the dark while the casting directors went off for lunch, according to James Scully, a US casting director who took to Instagram to brand their treatment as "sadistic and cruel".

He claimed the directors involved were "serial abusers".

"In their usual fashion they shut the door, went to lunch and turned off the lights to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see," he added.

"Not only was this sadistic and cruel, it was dangerous, and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatised."

Scully also accused a major Paris fashion house, which he did not name, of trying to "sneak in" 15-year-old models for its show.

"It's inconceivable to me that people have no regard for human decency or the lives and feelings of these girls, especially when too, too many of these models are under the age of 18 and clearly not equipped to be here."

Balenciaga confirmed it was "making radical changes to the casting process" after the incident, "including discontinuing the relationship with the current casting agency".

"Balenciaga took notice of issues with the model castings carried out on that day (Sunday). The house reacted immediately," a statement added.

"Balenciaga condemns this incident and will continue to be deeply committed to ensure the most respectful working conditions for the models."

The fashion house -- whose show is on Sunday -- has become the hottest ticket on the Paris catwalk since the Georgian wunderkind Demna Gvasalia took the helm last year.

'No women of colour'

Scully, whose post garnered support from supermodels Joan Small, Helena Christensen and Carolyn Murphy, also accused the French label Lanvin of discrimination against black models.

"I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black, that they have received (a) mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of colour," he wrote.

The brand, whose designer Bouchra Jarrar's family comes from Morocco, used two black models among nearly 50 women who walked in its last Paris womenswear show.

No one was available to comment at Lanvin but a spokeswoman told Women's Wear Daily that the "allegations are completely false and baseless".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.