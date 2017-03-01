Trial opens for 17-year-old who attacked Jewish teacher with machete

RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Virtuality Expo
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h33 GMT
France
Trial Terrorism Anti-Semitism France Islamic State

Trial opens for 17-year-old who attacked Jewish teacher with machete

By
media Benjamin Amsellem (L), a Jewish teacher stabbed by a 15-year-old with a machete last week, hugs Stephane Dejean , one of the two men who helped him during the assault. AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

The attacker, who was 15 years old at the time of the incident, has been charged with terrorism offences and attempted murder, with an aggravated circumstance of anti-Semitism. It is the first time the Paris juvenile court will hear a criminal terrorist case.

The defendant could face a 20-year sentence for having attacked Benjamin Amsellem, a Jewish school teacher wearing a kippah with a machete in December 2016 in Marseille. He had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State armed group (IS).

The closed hearing is a first for Paris’s juvenile court, who until now had only heard misdemeanour cases in regards to minors charged with terrorism offences.

Victim ‘just wants to understand’

Fabrice Labi, Amsellem's lawyer, told Reuters that his client “has many questions” for his attacker.

“He wants to understand what radicalised the boy to the point of wanting to kill people,” he said.

According to Labi, the attacker has said he regrets his actions. “But his redemption came too late, only three or four months before the trial,” he explained.

The lawyer added that the attacker has still not apologised, and that his client was traumatised by the incident and has still not gone back to work.

Juvenile court prepares for more terrorism cases

Over the last few months the Paris juvenile court has been preparing for an increase in terrorism cases involving minors.

In September 2016 the presiding judge designated eight of the court’s 14 judges to be specially trained to handle such cases.

In December, an additional 30 judges and assessors received similar training to bolster the judiciary branch’s efforts to meet this new but persistent demand.

This training came the same month that 50 minors, including 14 girls, were charged with terrorism offences.
 

