Marine Le Pen loses EU immunity over graphic IS tweets

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Egypt-Hamas talks free up movement of people, goods at border
An Egyptian tank patrols the southern border with Gaza on July 1, 2013.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Egypt-Hamas talks free up movement of people, goods at border
  • media
    International report
    Virtuality Expo
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France makes multinationals more responsible for respecting human …
  • media
    International report
    What astronauts eat in space
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The quiz is back!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Marine Le Pen Front National European parliament

Marine Le Pen loses EU immunity over graphic IS tweets

By
media Marine Le Pen at a rally in Nantes, February 26, 2017. AFP/Jean-François Monnier

The European Parliament voted on Thursday to lift Marine Le Pen’s immunity from prosecution after she tweeted images of violence at the hands of the Islamic State armed group (IS).

The European Parliament’s vote comes after its legal affairs committee had requested her immunity to be lifted on Tuesday.

Acting parliament speaker Dimitrios Papadimoulis has said that “a big majority” was in favour of lifting Le Pen’s immunity for “dissemination of violent images”.

Until Thursday’s vote Le Pen had been immune from prosecution due to her position as member of European Parliament (MEP).

Beheadings, dead bodies

Le Pen, the French presidential candidate representing the far-right National Front (FN) party, has been under investigation since 2015 for posting explicit pictures of dead bodies and people being killed by IS.

One of the images was of the decapitated body of US journalist James Foley, while others showed someone being driven over by a tank and a man on fire in a cage. The images were tweeted with the caption, “This is Daesh” (an Arabic acronym for IS).

Foley was captured in Syria in 2012 and beheaded in 2014. His parents have accused Le Pen of posting “shamelessly uncensored” images for political gain.

Le Pen, who has more than one million followers on Twitter, posted the images in response to a French journalist who had drawn a parallel between her FN party and IS radical militants.

Multiple investigations

Thursday’s vote only lifts Le Pen’s immunity in the case of disseminating violent images on Twitter.

It does not grant her immunity in a separate ongoing fraud investigation into whether the FN misused European Parliament funds.

Le Pen had already been summoned by a French judge over the tweet investigation, but she had refused to be questioned, citing her parliamentary immunity as an MEP.

Le Pen has been rising in the polls ahead of France’s presidential election in April, alongside centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.