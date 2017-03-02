In missing family mystery, son’s car is found

Police found the car of Sébastien Troadec in a parking lot in Saint-Nazaire, in western France, on Thursday. He has been missing for nearly two weeks along with his sister and parents.

The Peugeot belonging to Sébastien, 21, has been found in the parking lot of a church in Saint-Nazaire, near the port city’s naval yard.

The discovery comes one day after a jogger in Brest, roughly 300 kilometres away from Saint-Nazaire, found the national health insurance card of Sébastien’s sister, Charlotte, 18, in a pair of pants.

Investigators had been actively searching for Sébastien’s car since the family was first reported missing. The two cars belonging to his parents, however, are still parked at the family’s house in Orvault, about 10 km from Nantes and 60 km from Saint-Nazaire.

Sébastien and Charlotte have been missing, alone with their 49-year-old parents, since 16 February.

Investigation intensifies



Police have ramped up their investigation in light of the recent developments in the case.

Near Brest, where Charlotte’s card was found, investigators have sealed off the area as a crime scene to search for clues.

And back in the family’s hometown of Orvault, roughly 300 km from Brest, investigators returned on Wednesday to the Troadec’s home and blocked off access to surrounding streets.

