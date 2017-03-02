In world-first breakthrough, French doctors use gene therapy to treat rare blood disease

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Egypt-Hamas talks free up movement of people, goods at border
An Egyptian tank patrols the southern border with Gaza on July 1, 2013.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Congo's Jupiter opens door onto sonic sound
  • media
    International report
    Egypt-Hamas talks free up movement of people, goods at border
  • media
    International report
    Virtuality Expo
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France makes multinationals more responsible for respecting human …
  • media
    International report
    What astronauts eat in space
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Medicine Science Disease

In world-first breakthrough, French doctors use gene therapy to treat rare blood disease

By
media Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner demonstrates the testing of a blood sample at the Charite Hospital in Berlin on August 11, 2014. Reuters/Thomas Peter

For the first time, gene therapy has been used to treat a boy with sickle cell disease in Paris. The medical treatment was developed and administered by a research team from Paris’s public hospital system, Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP).

APHP researchers have relieved the symptoms of a 15-year-old boy with sickle cell disease, or SCD.

The boy is the first in the world to be treated for SCD in a clinical trial with gene therapy. Nearly five million people have SCD worldwide.

What is SCD?

The disease is inherited and caused by a gene mutation that causes red blood cells to lose their usual donut-like appearance, and take on a sickle or crescent moon shape.

These mutations make it more difficult for red blood cells to move throughout the body, which means they often get stuck in arteries. They are also more likely to clump together.

These symptoms can be painful, and people with the disorder are usually given blood transfusions to clear the blockages. They can also receive bone marrow transplants. However this option is more expensive, and only 10 percent of people with the condition match with qualified donors.

Gene therapy explained

The hospital team had collected bone marrow stem cells, which give rise to red blood cells, from the boy when he was 13 years old.

The stem cells were then treated with a therapeutic gene that recoded their DNA to correct blood cell production.

The treated cells were then re-injected into the boy’s body.

The gene therapy appears to have stopped the painful symptoms of SCD. Thursday’s results report on the boy’s health 15 months after treatment.

“He is well, he no longer needs monthly (blood) transfusions, anti-pain medication, or hospitalisation,” study leader Marina Cavazzana explained to AFP.

The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

While the initial signs of gene therapy to treat SCD are promising, more research needs to be done and verified by other peer-reviewed journals.

(with AFP)
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.