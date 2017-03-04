RFI in 15 languages

 

France
Strike Transport France

France to experience flight disruption as air traffic controllers strike

By
media Control tower of the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport, near Paris AFP/Pierre Verdy

A French air traffic control union has announced a four-day strike,  which will delay or cancel up to a third of flights in Paris and around France starting Monday.

The strike, called by the UNSA union, will hit flights between Monday 6th and Friday 10th March.

France’s civil aviation authority has asked airlines to cancel flights in order to reduce the amount of air traffic during strike days.

Air traffic controllers working at airports in Brest, Bordeaux and Aix-en-Provence failed to agree on surrounding working hours and conditions.

It will affect flights across the country including those in and out of Paris airports Roissy-Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Beauvais.

Air France said it will keep 100% of its long-haul flights, 99% of medium-haul flights and 80% of its domestic flights in the air.

Easyjet has already cancelled 38 flights planned on March 6th.

