France
Press review France

French press review 4 March 2017

By
media

The increasingly isolated French conservative Presidential candidate Francois Fillon remains the big splash on Saturday's front pages. This is as he faces mounting pressure from his Republican party leaders to stand down.

Fillon, who this week promised to fight "to the end", has urged backers to come demonstrate their support for him at a rally at the Trocadero square in  Paris on Sunday. But several leading French dailies are wondering just how far the estranged Fillon is ready to go in his solitary expedition.

"Where is he headed?", wonders Le Parisien/Aujourd'hui en France, in today's editorial. The paper describes the Trocadero rally as Fillon's last stand, a make or break moment which will determine if he will capitulate.

Left-leaning Libération simply brought out a stop watch on which it has begun what it calls a countdown of Fillon quitters. They were 139 in number at 9 pm last night observes the paper noting that abandoned from all sides as he is, the Republican party candidate is now counting on his most determined supporters to survive the weekend.

It's not rats fleeing the sinking ship, but the ship fleeing from the rats.

Still, right-wing Le Figaro, upholds that the ex-Prime Minister is still in a position to dumbfound critics and revive his bid if supporters turn out in great numbers at the Trocadero rally on Sunday. Yet the paper believes the anti-Fillon booing is unlikely to subside.

Several regional newspapers post pitiful comments about François Fillon. For La République des Pyrénées, for example, the image he reflects to the world is that of an armed maniac who has refused to hand himself in and bolted his door.

"In Francois Fillon's country people cling in even when everything is lost", regrets Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace.

According to Midi Libre it’s no longer justice at stake but democracy which is staggering, adding that every right-thinking conservative now understands that it is time to inject a little sense into Monsieur Fillon’s blind self-delusion.

Never before have crowds been called upon by a Presidential candidate to put up a resistance recalls the regional publication Sud Ouest but it wonders who Fillon is urging them to resist and for what cause.

For Le Républicain Lorrain, the fear is that the much heralded rally could end up turning sour, bringing further ridicule to the Republicans.

On a note of sarcasm the paper pours scorn on "stubborn François Fillon paraphrasing Bordeaux Mayor Alain Juppé who claimed he was “droit dans ses bottes” or straight in his shoes, during the crippling strikes of 1995 over his attempt to reform the pension scheme and social security system.

According to L'Alsace, it is hard not to be on the side of citizens outraged by the scathing attack on the judiciary by someone aspiring to become head of state and guarantor of the independence of the judicial system in two months.

La Montagne/ Centre France, voices grave concern about François Fillon's radicalization and his attempt to manipulate the people against the political elite as he banks on a massive turn out at the Trocadero Square for Sunday's rally.

But according to La Nouvelle République du Centre Ouest, even if the event turns out to be a flop, it remains doubtful that anyone in the Republican Party’s leadership has the powers to force him out.

And on a lighter note La Presse de la Manche underlines that Francois Fillon turns 63 today March 4, and on such a milestone birthday it has the feeling that more of his many of his political friends will be determined to give him the treat he rightly deserves.
 

 

 

 

 

 
