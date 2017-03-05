Fillon battles for survival as wife urges him to ‘keep going to the end’

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Oy Hannukah!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    What repealing the US Dodd Frank Act would mean for DRC
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Oy Hannukah!
  • media
    International report
    Hunting for witches in northeast India
  • media
    World music matters
    Congo's Jupiter opens door onto sonic sound
  • media
    International report
    Egypt-Hamas talks free up movement of people, goods at border
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Presidential election 2017

Fillon battles for survival as wife urges him to ‘keep going to the end’

By
media Francois Fillon (L), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and his wife Penelope Fillon stand close at the end of a political rally in Paris, France, January 29, REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French conservative candidate Francois Fillon battled to keep his presidential hopes alive ahead of a major rally Sunday as his wife broke her silence over the "fake jobs" scandal that has threatened to engulf his election bid.
 

Fillon, who turned 63 on Saturday, has struggled to turn the page on a nightmare week that saw a haemorrhage of support after he disclosed he would face charges over allegations he gave his family fake parliamentary jobs.

In her first interview since the allegations broke, British-born Penelope Fillon told Le Journal du Dimanche she had carried out "a lot of different tasks" for her husband and urged him to "keep going to the end".

Fillon was the frontrunner until mid-January when the Canard Enchaine newspaper alleged he paid his wife and two of their children nearly 900,000 euros as parliamentary assistants or advisors.

French lawmakers are allowed to employ family members, but investigators are searching for evidence of what work she did.

"He needed someone to do a lot of different tasks, and if it wasn't for me, he would have paid someone to do it, so we decided it would be me," Penelope told Le Journal du Dimanche.

With pressure building on Fillon, Penelope said she had urged her husband to keep going.

"I said to him that he had to keep going to the end. Every day I told him that" but "it's up to him to decide", she told the weekly newspaper.

Fillon, who turned 63 on Saturday, has struggled to turn the page on a nightmare week that saw a haemorrhage of support after he disclosed he would face charges over the allegations.

The former prime minister has claimed that the accusations are politically motivated, even hinting he believes the ruling Socialist government is behind the investigation.

His own right-wing Republicans party announced that its political decision-making body would meet Monday evening -- a day earlier than planned -- "to evaluate the situation".

It also emerged that police raided the Fillons' country manor house near the northwestern town of Le Mans on Friday looking for evidence. The couple's Paris apartment was searched on Thursday.

With some members of his own party urging him to drop out, Fillon will attempt to regain the initiative with a major rally Sunday near the Eiffel Tower in what appears to be a last ditch effort to stay in the race.

The danger for the right is that he could be eliminated in the first round of the two-stage contest on April 23.

Opinion polls currently show that far-right leader Marine Le Pen and 39-year-old centrist Emmanuel Macron would progress to contest the runoff on May 7.

On Wednesday, Fillon revealed he would meet investigating magistrates on March 15 and be placed under formal investigation -- the equivalent under French law of being charged.

He had previously said he would step down if such a development happened. But, to the dismay of many of his aides, he angrily accused the judicial system of bias and vowed to fight on.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.